Electric bikes can aid outdoors enthusiasts

Using vehicles in the outdoors is nothing new as four-wheelers, side-by-side quads and even golf carts have been used for many years. However, they tend to be noisy or can be rather expensive to purchase.
Bicycles have been used by hunters and wildlife enthusiasts for a long time, too, but keeping sweat-free has always been a challenge for hunters when using them.
Today we have electric bikes, and I was fortunate to try out one for a few weeks after a hunting buddy harvested a deer of a lifetime on his first hunt using it. He accomplished this because the bike allowed him to completely change his entrance to the stand.
Historically, he would have a ¾ mile walk from the truck, across several fields, and finish with a couple hundred-yard walk through the woods. Even when he minimally dressed, sweat and bumping feeding deer in those fields was always going to be a problem.
As he would explain, typically he would never see a deer before 8:30 or 9 a.m. in that stand. With the purchase of the bike, it allowed him to ride the roads over to a bike path that ran parallel to the river, which he could then follow down to his property. From there, he could leave the bike just off the path and have a 60-yard walk to the stand. The morning he harvested the buck, he had deer walking by him at first light, which never happened historically. The total roundtrip was 4.4 miles and he did it silently and scent-free.
I have a similar situation in that my entries to different stands are long trips on this new farm. Cellular cameras have allowed me to learn where the deer are, where they move all day, and why it is nearly impossible to get to those areas without bumping deer. Just like my buddy’s situation, sometime the best way from point A to point B is not a straight line.
If you are not familiar with electric bikes, they are just like the bicycles we rode as kids (or adults) but have a throttle button similar to a four-wheeler. The batteries typically are lithium, which drive an electric motor to assist the operator while they pedal. In most cases, you can also just use the throttle to propel the bike. The tires are usually wide (about 4 inches), allowing you to handle the different surfaces and conditions in the field. Most will have a capacity of roughly 300 pounds, so they can handle a hunter and all the gear without much issue. I had it up to 22 mph while going down the paved road. While they are not cheap to purchase, they are a fraction of the cost of a four-wheeler or side-by-side. The range on the bikes is variable, but most will allow at a minimum 20 miles of effort free riding.
If you are not a hunter and just enjoy seeing wildlife or our area scenery, having a vehicle that is nearly silent allows you to cover miles of terrain with minimal effort, and you can travel on our extensive bike trail system around the Quad-Cities. It could be the key to finding those lesser-known spots to observe the true wild areas we have so close by.
With a basket or pull-behind wagon, the limits of their use in infinite. Either way, electric bicycles are opening areas to people that once were limited distance or conditions.
