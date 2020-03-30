Third appearance at Olympic swim trials on hold for Moline’s Bohman

Life for Moline native Bryce Bohman has revolved around a hunger to improve himself as a swimmer for most of his life. But with nearly every pool shut down or restricting significant access and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2009 Moline grad’s training for his third Olympic trials have been put on hold.
Bohman’s pursuit of competing at the highest level remains strong, but he has entered a period of unknown in his professional swimming career.
Bohman is qualified to compete in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which were scheduled to take place in Omaha, Nebraska from June 21-28 around Bohman’s 30th birthday. The trials were delayed with the Olympics, which the International Olympic Committee postponed at least a year, “but not later than summer 2021,” according to a joint statement by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee and the IOC.
Without a concrete timeline or any rescheduled dates yet, the Austin, Texas resident and Longhorn Aquatics assistant coach said his plans are mostly up in the air at this point. In a sport so dependent on routine and mapped out training — and an open pool — delays can be especially challenging. Bohman has been working out at home in Austin without significant pool time to train. In addition to coaching, Bohman gives private lessons and swim clinics.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I’m trying to figure it out,” Bohman said. “There isn’t really a scenario where I’m not competing at trials, but you just don’t know at this stage of it.”
Bohman felt good about his training with the Texas post-grad group of swimmers he trains with, and would have been ready had trials taken place, but he said delaying the Tokyo Games was obviously the right move.
“Once everything starts getting figured out and dates are solidified,” Bohman said,” then you can really start planning.”
Bohman said he had a great long course pro meet in Des Moines in early March, about a week before things began shutting down. He finished sixth in the 100-meter backstroke (55.48 seconds), which 24-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist and world-record holder Ryan Murphy won in 52.79. Bohman was 13th in the 100 fly (53.62), which the 23-year-old event world-record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel won in 50.92.
Bohman also placed ninth in the 100 back (56.50) and 11th in the 100 fly (54.57) at a pro meet in Knoxville, Tennessee in January.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite the current delay in his swimming career, Bohman’s competitive hunger remains high as ever in his veteran years. In his swims in Knoxville, the next oldest swimmer was born in 1995; he said he often knows everyone on the pool deck. Bohman, born in 1990, was the oldest swimmer competing in the 100 fly at last December’s Toyota U.S. Open, where he finished T20 (53.40).
He said the delay in training can even be used as a positive, a chance at making corrections. At last summer's Phillips 66 National Championships, Bohman said his times weren’t as good as he thought they were. He was 22nd in the 100 fly (53.05) and 46th in the 100 back (56.21).
“Physically, I’m good, mentally, I’m good,” Bohman said. “Another year, and I think I’m going to be better.”
In the 2016 Olympic trials, Bohman was 30th in the 100 back (55.91) and 20th in the 100 fly (53.37). The top two swimmers in each event qualify to swim for Team USA. In the 2012 trials, Bohman competed in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back; his best finish was 36th in the 100 back (56.56)
Bohman plans to get married in August and will likely scope out his role in coaching once his Olympic pursuit eventually closes.
A decorated, record-breaking swimmer at Lincoln College and West Virginia University, Bohman has made his training for these trials his main priority the last three years. He earned his Master's Degree in Athletic Coaching Education from WVU in 2017.
“I love swimming, I love being on the pool deck, I love competing,” Bohman said. “When you stop enjoying it, that’s when you know you kind of have to get out.”
Bohman, who still owns various swim records locally — including Moline’s 100 fly (50.25) and 100 back (51.64) school records — says competing in the sport has always been “a quest for improvement.”
At the 2018 national championships, Bohman's swim career had renewed life. He set two personal bests with a 52.65 in the 100 fly finals (finishing 12th) and a 55.06 in the 100 back prelims; he finished 18th in the latter event with a 55.42 in the finals.
“At this stage of it, I still believe that I can compete and I can be better and continue to improve,” Bohman said. “And that’s really my underlying factor. I love the challenge of trying something different and seeing if it works and making adjustments to try to shave off a hundredth of a second. That’s what really motivates me, year after year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!