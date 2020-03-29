Third appearance at Olympic swim trials on hold for Moline’s Bohman

“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I’m trying to figure it out,” Bohman said. “There isn’t really a scenario where I’m not competing at trials, but you just don’t know at this stage of it.”

Bohman felt good about his training with the Texas post-grad group of swimmers he trains with, and would have been ready had trials taken place, but he said delaying the Tokyo Games was obviously the right move.

“Once everything starts getting figured out and dates are solidified,” Bohman said,” then you can really start planning.”

Bohman said he had a great long course pro meet in Des Moines in early March, about a week before things began shutting down. He finished sixth in the 100-meter backstroke (55.48 seconds), which 24-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist and world-record holder Ryan Murphy won in 52.79. Bohman was 13th in the 100 fly (53.62), which the 23-year-old event world-record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel won in 50.92.

Bohman also placed ninth in the 100 back (56.50) and 11th in the 100 fly (54.57) at a pro meet in Knoxville, Tennessee in January.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}