DAVENPORT — Both cool conditions and somewhat wide race finishes made for a comfortable 20th running of the Quad Cities Triathlon.
Saturday morning’s race featured just its second three-peat winner on the women’s side, and the best top time in five years on the men’s race. The 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride, and 3.1-mile run kept dry until the final runners began to trickle in and rain began to pour down at West Lake Park.
Joanna Hall of Coralville won her third straight QC Triathlon title, finishing with the top women’s time of 1:13.46, holding off repeat runner-up Elaina Biechler and her time of 1:16.04. Ali Oppel (1:18.53) was third.
Ian Hoover-Grinde, a 21-year-old Cedar Rapids native and triathlon pro, took the men’s race in 1:03.56, out-pacing last year’s winner Josh Madsen, who clocked a 1:05.30. LeClaire's Jeff Paul, the 2012 champ, took third in 1:06.30.
Saturday’s awards ceremony also recognized six competitors who attended all 20 QC Triathlons: Jeff Kaczinski, John Grice, Ann Vestle, Fred Hemsath, Guy Olson, and Casey Kenney.
Hall was the first woman to win three straight QC Tri’s since Beverly Enslow’s three-peat in 2000-02, the first three years of the local triathlon. In just a few years, the 38-year-old has already become one of the QC Tri’s winningest women. She simply said her consistency has been the key.
“There’s some really great athletes out there, and I feel like with kids and life and work, you just get busy and never know how training is going to pan out,” said Hall. “But today turned out to be a great day for me. It’s pretty awesome.”
Hall topped the group of 133 women with an 8:52 swim, 40:37 bike, and 21:44 run. She finished fourth among women at the Pigman Sprint Triathlon just outside Cedar Rapids on June 2.
“I don’t have time in my life right now to do really long training, so I try to do some higher intensity (training) to maintain my power and speed. And I feel like I’ve been able to be consistent in doing that the last couple years. And having fun, honestly. I do it for fun.”
Hall said her swim went “better than expected” and noted the windy conditions seemed to help at times during the bike ride. The run was just a matter of holding off Biechler, whose 19:48 in the run was 11th best among all divisions.
“I was pretty sure she was going to get me last year, too,” Hall said. “She’ll get me eventually, she’s so good.”
Hall’s QC Tri win comes in preparation for her big event of the year, competing in an International Triathlon Union (ITU) standard distance age group World Championship in Switzerland on Aug. 29-Sept. 1, which she qualified for last year at nationals.
“I wanted to race in Europe, and swimming in Lake Geneva and riding along its coastline sounded like the perfect idea for a race.”
Hoover-Grinde has a strong showing: After season-ending injury and surgery on both legs last year, Hoover-Grinde is hoping for a bounceback season as he rebuilds his strength. The Cedar Rapids Washington grad with a lifelong club swimming and high school cross country background used his running proficiency to the tune of a 17:44 run, the best of the day, helping him to victory in his first time competing at the QC Tri.
He and Madsen were the only competitors in this year’s Elite Division, but the two made it a battle for first in a group of 233 men’s athletes. Madsen had the top swim (7:41) and bike (35:32) before Hoover-Grinde hit the ground running. Madsen posted a 19:39 run, good for ninth-best.
“This one felt really good to win,” said Hoover-Grinde, who said the conditions were perfect and his time was good. “I led until mile 10 or 11 on the bike and he (Madsen) just went right by me. I caught him a little less than a half-mile into the run. He told me his plan the whole time was to just hammer it on the bike and try to get a big lead on me going into the run. But I’m just glad I was able to run him down.”
Hoover-Grinde started triathlon as a freshman in high school, and has national and world Olympic distance triathlon titles in the sport already under his belt. He won the 18-19 male 2016 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Championship in Cozumel following his senior year, and was named Men’s Junior Triathlete of the Year by USA Triathlon.
He recently finished fourth at the Pigman Sprint Triathlon.
He turned professional as a triathlete after his freshman year of college, allowing him entry into bigger events. He raced at St. Anthony’s Triathlon in St. Petersburg, Fla. in April and competed alongside multiple Olympians.
Hoover-Grinde is transferring from Iowa State to Coe College to help his year-round training. He is majoring in French and secondary education in exercise science. He said he will also be helping to develop and coach Coe’s men’s club and women’s NCAA triathlon teams.
Iowa State does not have a men’s swim team, which made it more difficult to improve that leg of his triathlon training. Transferring to Coe will allow him to train with the college team as he hopes to take his triathlon career to the next level.
“I really want to make a career out of it, and I think I will be able to when I’m older,” Hoover-Grinde said, “but I’ve got to get a degree, too.”
The QC Triathlon will next take place in 2021 due to ongoing restoration of West Lake.