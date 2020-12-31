Thursday local briefs; Iowa, ISU players honored

Nixon, Hall among AFCA picks

University of Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State University running back Breece Hall continued to add to their collection of first-team All-American honors on Thursday.

The pair were among four Hawkeyes and Cyclones named by the American Football Coaches Association to its All-American teams.

Nixon, a junior who was named the Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year after leading the league in tackles for loss and sharing the league lead in sacks, and Hall, a sophomore selected as the Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year and the nation's second-leading rusher, were named to their fourth All-American teams this week.

The pair were previously named as first-team choices by the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of American, giving them first-team recognition from four of the five organizations used to determine consensus All-American honors. The fifth, the Walter Camp Foundation, will name its All-American team Jan. 7.

Iowa and ISU each landed a player on the AFCA second team as well. The Hawkeyes' Alaric Jackson, a four-year starter at left tackle on the offensive line, and the Cyclones' Charlie Kolar, a junior tight end who leads Big 12 tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, earned second-team recognition.

