Thursday local Quad-Cities briefs

CCIW hoops games on hold until Jan. 23

CCIW officials on Thursday announced dates for when basketball action in the league might start.

The league's Council of Presidents (COP) agreed that games “will not start sooner than January 23, 2021,” according to a short statement the league released.

After being shut down since at least Thanksgiving week because of increased COVID-19 issues, practices are allowed to resume on Jan. 2.

“At this time, the COP has determined that if federal, state, local and campus conditions are at a point that student-athletes can return to competition safely and proper testing can be secured, then winter competition can commence,” the statement read. “Competition schedules will be released at a later date.”

League officials said that they will continue to monitor public health conditions within Illinois and Wisconsin and local and campus communities. The COP will reconvene in January to discuss how the schools will proceed and if changes need to be made for the return to play plans.

