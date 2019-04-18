Boys tennis
Muscatine downs Davenport Assumption: The Muskies picked up a much-needed win by taking six of nine matches against Assumption.
Muscatine won all but one of the singles contests, but Assumption took two of three in doubles competition.
"We got some of our grit back, enabling us to persevere and eke out five victories in singles (play)," Muscatine coach Ron Kiser said.
Boys golf
Louisa-Muscatine loses to Mediapolis, Seefeldt low score for Falcons: Jayden Seefeldt registered a 52 in Louisa-Muscatine's golf dual against Mediapolis. The Falcons lost the event 194, 224.
Austin Renfro and Ryan Ensminger were the co-medalists for the meet. Both ended the day with a score of 47.
Boys track
Muskie sprinters highlight of relays: Muscatine's sprint medley team comprised of Aaron Webb, Owen Hazelwood, Noah Yahn and Zach Hardy finished second with a time of 1:37.74. They only team that was better on Thursday evening was West Des Moines Valley team that crossed the finish line in 1:36.32.
Dirth, Wapello field events lead the way: The Indians had a number of participants place high in field events at their meet, which took place at Louisa-Muscatine.
T.J. Dirth placed first in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet. He also won the long jump with a distance of 18-07.50. Dirth finished second in the discus, behind teammate Keaton Mitchell, whose winning throw went for 147-01.
Girls golf
Wilton takes fourth at Mid-Prairie varsity tournament: The Beavers finished with a team score of 407, finishing behind Tipton (371), Williamsburg (372) and Mid-Prairie (386).
Eleney Owens and Taylor Garvin had the lowest rounds for Wilton, they both shot a 97.
Area schools also competing were West Liberty, who finished with a 430, and Durant, whose final team scorecard showed a 434.
Danville at Columbus, Cedarcrest Country Club, 4 p.m.;
Hohenadel takes medal for Falcons: Louisa-Muscatine's Mallory Hohenadel finished with the lowest score as L-M beat Mediapolis in a dual meet by a 216-222 margin.
Behind Hohenadel, three other Falcons (Sarah Martinez, Meagan Miller and Maisy Howell) finished under 60.
Mediapolis scores ten against Wapello: The Indians gave up ten goals en route to their 10-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
The halftime score was 5-1. Ellise Wykert scored the lone goal for Wapello in the 11th minute. Goalie Dan Massey had 34 saves for the Indians.
Girls tennis
Assumption sweeps nine matches against Muscatine: Davenport Assumption took all nine matches against the Muskies in girls tennis action.
The Muskies' Elise Finn had one of the strongest showings for Muscatine. Finn lost her individual match against Caroline Bush 8-2. Finn (with partner Sophia Gabriel) lost in their doubles match by the same score to Assumption's pairing of Julia Thomas and Ellie Molyneauz.
Girls track
Muskies finish eighth: The Muscatine girls track team scored 20 team points, finishing in eighth place at the Forwald/Coleman Relays.
Among the place-winners, the Muskies saw their sprint medley score. They finished with a time of 2:09.48.
Wapello relay teams come through big: The Indians sprint medley won the event, fielding a team of Lindsey Massner, Holly Massner, Gracie Gustison and Serah Shafter. The girls won with a time of 2:03.78, nearing four seconds faster than the Louisa-Muscatine team.
Wapello's distance medley team also won, with the same members as the sprint medley. The distance team finished in 4:42.34.