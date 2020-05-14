Thursday's Q-C sports shorts

NASCAR cancels Iowa races
The NASCAR race weekends scheduled for Iowa Speedway in 2020 have been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule, cancellations involving Xfinity Series races on June 13 and Aug. 1 and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on June 12.
The changes were made because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the races originally scheduled for the Newton, Iowa, track were realigned to other facilities. The first NXS race was reassigned to the Homestead-Miami Speedway while the other two races will be reset at a later date.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race scheduled for July 31 at the Iowa Speedway has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Ticketholders may receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid to apply toward tickets to future race events. Additional details and other options are available at iowaspeedway.com/assistance.
Jeter fills Western staff
Two members of the basketball coaching staff at Highland Community College and a successful Illinois high school coach have been named as assistants on Rob Jeter's men's basketball staff at Western Illinois.
The Leathernecks' new coach announced Thursday that Highland head coach Chad Boudreau, Highland assistant Kyle Heikkinen and Chicago Morgan Park High School coach Nick Irvin would be part of his staff.
Boudreau, who coached the Cougars to three consecutive Arrowhead Conference titles, was named Western Illinois' associate head coach. He previously was an assistant coach on Jeter's staff at Milwaukee from 2005-16.
Heikkinen spent the past three seasons at Highland as an assistant after working as an assistant at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2013-17.
Irvin has spent the past 12 seasons at Morgan Park, where his teams went 301-70 and won four Illinois Class 3A state championships.
Illini add a pair
Illinois added two players to its football program Thursday, one a graduate transfer safety and the second a high school linebacker who is the third player to commit to the Fighting Illini's 2021 recruiting class.
TreSean Smith, a redshirt junior from Louisville with two years of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to join Illinois as a graduate transfer this fall.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety recorded 70 tackles during his first two seasons at Louisville, but the Cincinnati native was suspended last season.
Trevor Moffitt, a linebacker from Bushnell, Fla., announced his plans to sign a letter of intent in December.
The 6-1, 190-pound Moffitt finished with 110 tackles, including 22 tackles for a loss and nine sacks, for a South Sumter High School football team which finished 9-4 last season and earned a spot in a Class 4A regional championship game.
Moffitt is ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by 247Sports. He selected the Fighting Illini over a collection of offers which included Alabama-Birmingham, Appalachian State, Army, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Navy and Temple.
Bee earns academic honors
St. Ambrose junior Cole Aughenbaugh was named Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its 2020 academic all-district baseball team.
An outfielder from Oswego, Ill., Aughenbaugh carries a 3.65 grade-point average as a mechanical engineering major at St. Ambrose and was named to the NAIA District 3 team. He has a career .329 batting average for the Fighting Bees and has been a three-year starter, recording 13 doubles, four triples and five home runs.
All-district selections become eligible for NAIA All-American honors. Nominees must be starters or key reserves on their teams who are at least in their sophomore year of eligibility and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or better.
VanDeWalle joins Vikings
Rock Island senior Tony VanDeWalle, a three-time All-Western Big 6 Conference performer in cross country while competing for Rock Island and Alleman during his prep career, has announced his intentions to compete at Augustana College. VanDeWalle will join the Vikings' cross country and track and field programs having run personal bests of 1 minute, 59 seconds in the 800-meter run and 4:46 in the 1,600.
IHMVCU Shootout adds two more
The IHMVCU Shootout has added two more teams to the 2021 slate, currently scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9.
The girls basketball shootout, which has been under the leadership of Gary Thrapp for the past four seasons, had already expanded to nine games, up from the original seven, and has added two more participants in West Liberty and Mercer County.
The event will be played in two venues — six games at Augustana College's Carver Center and four at Moline's Wharton Field House. Matchups will be determined in December.
Mercer County is coming off a trip to an Illinois Class 2A regional championship game, while West Liberty reached an Iowa Class 3A regional final this past season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!