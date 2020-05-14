Thursday's Q-C sports shorts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NASCAR cancels Iowa races

The NASCAR race weekends scheduled for Iowa Speedway in 2020 have been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule, cancellations involving Xfinity Series races on June 13 and Aug. 1 and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on June 12.

The changes were made because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the races originally scheduled for the Newton, Iowa, track were realigned to other facilities. The first NXS race was reassigned to the Homestead-Miami Speedway while the other two races will be reset at a later date.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race scheduled for July 31 at the Iowa Speedway has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Ticketholders may receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid to apply toward tickets to future race events. Additional details and other options are available at iowaspeedway.com/assistance.

Jeter fills Western staff

Two members of the basketball coaching staff at Highland Community College and a successful Illinois high school coach have been named as assistants on Rob Jeter's men's basketball staff at Western Illinois.