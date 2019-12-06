10 @ 10: Today marks 80th anniversary of Kinnick's Heisman Award

Today is the 80th anniversary of Iowa’s Nile Kinnick being presented the Heisman Trophy.

The only Hawkeye to receive college football’s highest honor accepted the award on behalf of his teammates at a banquet during what he described in his acceptance speech as a “fine trip’’ to New York City.

Today’s Hawkeye 10@10, your home for all things Iowa at Hawkmania.com, is all about the Iowa legend.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. The acceptance speech Nile Kinnick gave as he received the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 6, 1939 at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City reflected both Kinnick’s personality and the times in which they were delivered.

Combining college football and the war that was underway in Europe, Kinnick received a thunderous ovation following his speech.

“I thank God I was born on the gridirons of the middle west and not on the battle fields of Europe,’’ Kinnick said, following with, “I can say confidently and positively that football players in this country would rather fight for the Heisman award than the Croix de Guerre.’’