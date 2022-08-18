Top-ranked Hallman Twins advance to winner bracket final

The Kitchener Hallman Twins advanced to the winner's bracket final Thursday night at the 76th annual International Softball Congress World Fastpitch Tournament held at the Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline.

Ranked as the No. 1 team in the world in the ISC, the Hallman Twins remained unbeaten in the tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Bear Creek Express.

Argentinian hurler Huemul Mata pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and scattered five hits for the Hallman Twins, who are based out of Ontario, Canada.

Federico Eder and Cam Schiller each had an RBI for the Hallman Twins, who tallied single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings.

The Hallman Twins move on to play the New York Gremlins or JB at 8 p.m. Friday. That game was not concluded by press time Thursday night.

The winner of Friday's game will assure a spot in Saturday night's championship.

The Hallman Twins have kept their opponents in check all week, winning games by 7-2, 9-1, 3-1 and 3-1 margins.

There were 34 teams competing for the championship at the start of the week. There are eight remaining, with Circle Tap and Grande Prairie playing in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday along with AWP Lumberjacks and Hill United Chiefs meeting at 1 p.m.

This is the 16th time the Quad Cities area has hosted the ISC World tournament, including a year ago in Eldridge.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Daily admission is $10 for adults, with children under the age of 14 free.