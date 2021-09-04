Travel restrictions can't keep Bermuda's Barnes away from Grand Prix

A native of the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda, Scott "Skitchy" Barnes knows that traveling from his home is no easy feat these days.
But when it comes to participating at the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, Barnes quickly admits he will do what it takes to race in one of the United States' premier karting events.
"Bermuda is pretty strict about its borders," said Barnes, who hails from Hamilton, the island's capital and largest city, but also maintains an American residence in Merritt Island, Fla.
"You have to have a COVID test both to leave and to get back; when you get back there, you have to have three more tests for two weeks.
"It can be a pain in the butt," he added, "but if I have to do it to keep racing, that's what I'll do."
In addition to rigorous COVID-19 testing, Barnes had to take two flights to reach the Quad-Cities. Again, for him it is well worth it.
"I've been coming here every year since 2001, and since then I've only missed it once, in ’08 or ’09, not including last year," said Barnes, referring to the cancellation of last year's Grand Prix because of the pandemic.
"I love this event; it's always on my calendar. Every year I pick six or seven races, the biggest ones, and obviously Rock Island is always on that list."
In Saturday's heat races, Barnes competed in seven events, and came away with wins in the Margay Ignite Masters and the Open Shifter Masters.
He also was second in the King of the Streets heat race, and third in the Margay Ignite Senior 1 and Senior 2 events. Additionally, Barnes was fifth in the Briggs 206 Masters and the King of the Rock Briggs 206 race.
Going into Sunday's final races, he looks to add to a Rock Island resume that is highlighted by four wins, three in the Shifter class and the other in the 206 class.
"Obviously, I come here to win, but it's so hard to win here," Barnes stated. "I've been lucky enough to get four 'Rocks' (the trophies awarded to the main event winners). That's a unique trophy, and everyone wants one.
"To have something like that in your trophy room, that's definitely cool."
Apart from the trophies, Barnes has grown to enjoy both the atmosphere of an event that goes back to 1994 along with the people who work hard every year to make it happen.
"I love the people here, and the atmosphere," he said. "It's a street race, and a fun weekend."
The fact that the Rock Island Grand Prix was able to get up and running again after a one-year hiatus is an effort that has left Barnes particularly impressed.