Trice hits career milestone in Moline win over Pioneers

Neither team in Don Morris Gymnasium wanted to give up when things weren’t going their way on Thursday night, but it was the Moline girls who came out with the win in their battle against Alleman.

The Maroons held a 13-point lead at halftime before the Pioneers came charging out of the gate in the third quarter, holding the Maroons to just three points in the period. Moline held off the surging Pioneers in the fourth for a 50-44 win against their Western Big 6 girls basketball conference rivals.

Bralee Trice led the way for the Maroons with 20 points, including a 3 at the end of the third quarter that had the senior join the 1,000 career point club. Trice hit 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the game including 3-of-4 in the final quarter to help hold off the Alleman comeback.

That level of production from Trice is something Moline coach Randy Weibel counts on every night, and she was just the girl he wanted to see at the line in the closing minutes for the Maroons.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“She’s who we want out on the line, and she’s a D1 caliber athlete for a reason,” Weibel said. “She really takes that upon herself to help guide us at the end of games and she has a bright future ahead of her, especially if she can knock down 3s at the next level.”