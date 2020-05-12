Tuesday Q-C sports shorts

Illinois cancels Shrine Bowl
The Illinois Coaches Association and the Shriners of Illinois announced Tuesday that the 46th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game scheduled for June 20 on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University has been canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made after Illinois Wesleyan announced Friday it will be closing its campus through June 28.
Players selected to participate this year included Moline running back Aboubacar Barry and safety Nate Johnson, Rock Island defensive lineman Jaiden Vancoillie, Sterling quarterback Cooper Willman and Quincy offensive lineman Grant James from Western Big 6 Conference schools.
Also chosen were West Carroll linebacker Zach King and safety Michael Popkin, Annawan-Wethersfield offensive lineman Drake Van Hyfte, Kewanee defensive back Kavon Russell and Sterling Newman safety Connor McBride.
Seales transfers to Kirkwood
Corvon Seales, a former North Scott High School prep who started 29 games last season as a redshirt freshman at Minnesota State, has announced his intentions to transfer to Kirkwood Community College.
Seales announced the move Tuesday on Twitter. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.2 points while leading a 17-15 team with 104 assists last season.
Riverdale's Gephart picks Augie
Devin Gephart, a two-sport standout at Riverdale High School, has announced intentions to continue his football and track and field career at Augustana College.
An outside linebacker and defensive end, Gephart recorded 55 tackles for the Rams last fall, spending time at fullback and tight end as well in addition to returning kicks.
Gephart also competed in the sprints, hurdles and jumps for the Riverdale boys track program. A summa cum laude student at Riverdale, Gephart plans to major in kinesiology at Augie.
Iowa duo takes Big Ten honors
Iowa senior Laulauga Tausaga and sophomore Wayne Lawrence were named as the Big Ten Conference's indoor track and field athletes of the year.
Tausaga is the first Hawkeye to be named the Big Ten women's indoor field athlete of the year, bestowed the honor after winning the weight throw at the Big Ten Indoor Championships and breaking her own school record in the shot put at the Meyo Invitational.
The first Hawkeye to be named the men's indoor track athlete of the year in the Big Ten, Lawrence led Iowa to its best finish at the conference meet since 1963 with a runner-up effort. He set school records in the 400- and 600-meter runs during the season and won three events at the Big Ten Championships.
