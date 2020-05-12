Tuesday Q-C sports shorts

Riverdale's Gephart picks Augie

Devin Gephart, a two-sport standout at Riverdale High School, has announced intentions to continue his football and track and field career at Augustana College.

An outside linebacker and defensive end, Gephart recorded 55 tackles for the Rams last fall, spending time at fullback and tight end as well in addition to returning kicks.

Gephart also competed in the sprints, hurdles and jumps for the Riverdale boys track program. A summa cum laude student at Riverdale, Gephart plans to major in kinesiology at Augie.

Iowa duo takes Big Ten honors

Iowa senior Laulauga Tausaga and sophomore Wayne Lawrence were named as the Big Ten Conference's indoor track and field athletes of the year.

Tausaga is the first Hawkeye to be named the Big Ten women's indoor field athlete of the year, bestowed the honor after winning the weight throw at the Big Ten Indoor Championships and breaking her own school record in the shot put at the Meyo Invitational.

The first Hawkeye to be named the men's indoor track athlete of the year in the Big Ten, Lawrence led Iowa to its best finish at the conference meet since 1963 with a runner-up effort. He set school records in the 400- and 600-meter runs during the season and won three events at the Big Ten Championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0