Tuesday sports shorts

A senior exercise science major from Iowa City, Adam has a 3.81 GPA and received second-team honors. She is a six-time NAIA diving champion.

Bandits host pet food pantry

The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Purina to host a contact-free drive-through pet food pantry on Saturday in the parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park.

Recipients will remain in their vehicles while associates from Purina's Davenport factory and River Bandits staff load pet food into the trunk or hatchback of their vehicles.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and will last as long as supplies remain available.

LumberKings end curbside

With additional restaurants re-opening for business in the Clinton area, the Clinton LumberKings will host their final "Curbside Concessions'' program on Thursday.

As has been the case each Thursday since April 16, food will be available to order from noon-6 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field and this week orders can be made for pick up or dine in by calling (563) 242-0727, ext. 1, before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. A menu can be found through a link at lumberkings.com.