Tuesday sports shorts

All-Big Ten honors for Hawkeyes
Ten Iowa football players were named Tuesday by Athlon Sports to its preseason All-Big Ten team.
Kicker Keith Duncan, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette were given first-team recognition.
Running back Tyler Goodson and defensive end Chauncey Golston were named to the second team, defensive back Jack Koerner the third team and defensive back Matt Hankins, lineman Daviyon Nixon and tight end Sam LaPorta landed spots on the fourth team.
Hawkeyes, Illini on Hall ballot
Former Iowa football linemen Jared DeVries, Robert Gallery and Andre Tippett and former Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner and linebacker Simeon Rice are among 78 players from Football Bowl Subdivision programs listed on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
A group of 99 players from divisional ranks on this year's ballot includes Augustana center John Bothe, Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd, Western Illinois offensive lineman Don Green and Assumption graduate Jeff Schebler, a two-time All-American placekicker for Wisconsin-Whitewater.
More than 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation and previous Hall of Fame selections will vote on this year's candidates, with recipients announced in early 2021.
UNI sets kickoff times
Northern Iowa has established a standard kickoff time for each of its five home football games this fall.
The Panthers, ranked second nationally in a preseason Football Championship Subdivision poll, will kick off all five games at the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m.
UNI is scheduled to host Weber State on Sept. 19, North Dakota State on Sept. 26, Illinois State on Oct. 17, South Dakota State on Nov. 7 and Missouri State on Nov. 21.
Iowa's Judkins signs with A's
Pitcher Grant Judkins, a senior on the Iowa baseball team, has signed with the Oakland Athletics as an undrafted free agent. The right-hander from Pella, Iowa, went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts during the Hawkeyes' shortened 2020 season, striking out 24 batters and walking five.
Academic honors for Bees' duo
Kevin Krupitzer and Andrea Adam, members of the St. Ambrose swimming & diving program, were named Tuesday as NAIA Academic All-Americans on the at-large team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Krupitzer, a senior from Gilbert, Ariz. and a 3.83 student in management, earned first-team recognition. He earned All-American honors in four events at the 2020 NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships.
A senior exercise science major from Iowa City, Adam has a 3.81 GPA and received second-team honors. She is a six-time NAIA diving champion.
Bandits host pet food pantry
The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Purina to host a contact-free drive-through pet food pantry on Saturday in the parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park.
Recipients will remain in their vehicles while associates from Purina's Davenport factory and River Bandits staff load pet food into the trunk or hatchback of their vehicles.
The event begins at 2 p.m. and will last as long as supplies remain available.
LumberKings end curbside
With additional restaurants re-opening for business in the Clinton area, the Clinton LumberKings will host their final "Curbside Concessions'' program on Thursday.
As has been the case each Thursday since April 16, food will be available to order from noon-6 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field and this week orders can be made for pick up or dine in by calling (563) 242-0727, ext. 1, before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. A menu can be found through a link at lumberkings.com.
The LumberKings plan to continue their Saturday concert series and Ballpark Batting Practice nights on Tuesdays.
Locals among honored runners
Both Carl Sandburg College cross country teams and seven Chargers runners earned 2019 all-academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for their performance in the classroom during the fall season.
The Chargers men’s cross country team was named an NJCAA Division I Academic All-Scholar Team after posting a 3.663 GPA during the fall semester. Sandburg’s women’s cross country squad also was named an Academic All-Scholar Team, recording a 3.332 GPA.
Among the four individuals of the Chargers men’s team named USTFCCCA Scholar All-Americans were sophomore Andrew Hand (AlWood H.S.) and freshman Ryan Monson (Mercer County H.S).
Sophomore Annadoria Ledbetter (ROWVA H.S.) was among three women to earn Scholar All-Americans honors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!