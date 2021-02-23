 Skip to main content
Tuesday's local briefs
Big 12 resets ISU schedule

The Big 12 announced Tuesday that three remaining Iowa State men's basketball games are being rescheduled as part of an adjustment of 12 league games during the final weeks of the regular season.

The Cyclones will now host Texas on Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. before traveling to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 4 and Kansas State on Saturday, March 6. Starting times for the two road games remain undetermined.

Hansen stands out for WIU golfers

Riley Hansen got her collegiate golf career off to a solid start over the weekend with the Western Illinois University women's golf team.

In just her second collegiate tournament, the former Kewanee High School all-stater finished fourth individually as the Leathernecks won the 2021 Alabama State Spring Classic at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill in Prattville, Ala. 

Hansen carded a 6-over 239 total to post one of the Leathernecks' four top-seven finishes. WIU shot a 35-over 965 team score to win the four-team event by six strokes over Evansville.

100119-mda-spt-area-pacesetter-04.jpg

Riley Hansen 

 JESSICA GALLAGHER
