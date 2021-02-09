Tuesday's MDA prep reoprt

Prep girls basketball

Quincy 38, Alleman 23: A slow start, poor free-throw shooting and Quincy center Emily Wilson were too much for the Alleman Pioneers to overcome in their Western Big 6 Conference opener Tuesday evening as the Pioneers dropped a 38-23 decision in Quincy.

Alleman (1-2, 0-1 Big 6) made just two field goals and just three of 10 free throws in the first half, falling behind 19-7 at halftime. The Pioneers clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter and trailed just 25-21 heading into the fourth, but that was as close as the young Pioneers got.

“We just expended a lot of energy getting back into the game,” said first-year Alleman coach Steve Ford, whose club was just 6-of-20 from the charity stripe in the contest. “One of their girls (Kate Chevalier) hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and that really hurt. Their big girl (Wilson) inside had 18 points and she's tough to handle.”

Wilson and Chevalier combined for 31 points. All 13 of Chevalier's came in the second half and 11 of those in the fourth quarter. Wilson had 12 of her 18 in the opening half as the Blue Devils built their lead.

Averie Schmidt and Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with nine and seven points, respectively.

