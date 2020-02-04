U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service solicits input on cormorant management

In 2017, the USFWS began issuing depredation permits for cormorants where there was significant economic damage. However, this did not include potential damage to recreational and commercial fishing by cormorants. Since the publication of the environmental assessment, the USFWS engaged stakeholders to assess the biological, social and economic significance of wild fish-cormorant interactions, and to identify management alternatives.

The public input period for the rulemaking process began with the publication of the notice in the Federal Register on Jan. 22 and will continue until March 9. The service will take into consideration all comments and any additional information received on or before that date.

Quad-City outdoorsmen may submit written comments through two methods. First, you can go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov, and follow the instructions for submitting comments to Docket No. FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103. Second, you can submit by U.S. mail at Attn: FWS–HQ–MB–2019–0103; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041–3803.