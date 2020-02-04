U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service solicits input on cormorant management

As an outdoor writer and fish biologist, I often hear the complaint that the general public is not involved in the process of managing fish and wildlife in our area.
Therefore, I would like to highlight an opportunity for our area outdoorsmen to voice their opinion about a matter on which I have heard plenty of discussion around the Quad-Cities.
There is an ongoing effort to address conflicts between double-crested cormorants and fisheries. Recently the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced an advance notice of proposed rulemaking and is soliciting public input on future management options.
“Balancing the protection of native wildlife with economic and human health needs is fundamental to effective management practices,” stated U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt during the announcement of the action. “Today’s action starts the process of improving management and further reduces conflicts with double-crested cormorants throughout the United States."
Future management actions built on strong biological foundations ensure cormorant populations are managed responsibly and in compliance with federal rules, while balancing economic development, human health and safety, endangered species management and other priorities.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are building long-term solutions for managing conflicts with double-crested cormorants under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act while maintaining healthy populations of this species,” said Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “This effort, in collaboration with our partners, will ensure continued good stewardship of our natural resources.”
In 2017, the USFWS began issuing depredation permits for cormorants where there was significant economic damage. However, this did not include potential damage to recreational and commercial fishing by cormorants. Since the publication of the environmental assessment, the USFWS engaged stakeholders to assess the biological, social and economic significance of wild fish-cormorant interactions, and to identify management alternatives.
The public input period for the rulemaking process began with the publication of the notice in the Federal Register on Jan. 22 and will continue until March 9. The service will take into consideration all comments and any additional information received on or before that date.
Quad-City outdoorsmen may submit written comments through two methods. First, you can go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov, and follow the instructions for submitting comments to Docket No. FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103. Second, you can submit by U.S. mail at Attn: FWS–HQ–MB–2019–0103; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041–3803.
The USFWS is seeking comments or suggestions from the public, governmental agencies, tribes, the scientific community, industry or any other interested parties. Areas to consider include but are not limited to potential reporting and monitoring strategies of cormorants by states and participating tribes; impacts on floodplains, wetlands, wild and scenic rivers or ecologically sensitive areas; impacts to other species of wildlife, including endangered or threatened species; and impacts on prime agricultural lands. More details can be found in Federal Register notice, which can be quickly found using any internet search engine. The Fish and Wildlife service will post all comments at http://www.regulations.gov, including any personal information you provide. The Service will hold public scoping meetings in the form of multiple webinars in February 2020 as well.
More information about the rulemaking process, cormorants and meetings, including how to register, will be posted online at https://www.fws.gov/birds/management/managed-species/double-crested-cormorants.php
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com