UBO women's title fight scheduled for RiverCenter

The Quad-Cities will host a world championship fight Saturday as Summer Lynn takes on Brenda Gonzales for the Universal Boxing Organization female world welterweight title at the Davenport RiverCenter.
The 10-round bout is the main event of a card hosted by Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions with a scheduled starting time of 6 p.m.
Lynn, a two-time Junior Olympics national champion from Chicago, is 5-0 and is a protégé of trainer Rick Ramos and WBC and WBA super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill.
“My training hasn’t really changed for this because we are always training to be fight ready,” said Lynn, a 20-year-old DePaul University student. “When we say no days off, that really means no days off. The only thing that has changed is the amount of rounds I have been doing.”
Gonzales, from Moriarty, N.M., has a 4-2 record that includes a loss to McCaskill in her most recent fight four years ago. She also is 9-4 in mixed martial arts bouts and is married to UFC fighter Tim Means.
The undercard will feature two undefeated Davenport boxers: Welterweight Travis Thomas (8-0) and super-middleweight Pachino Hill (5-0). Thomas will face Lionel Jimenez (5-29-1) of East Moline while Hill goes up against Moline MMA veteran Brandt Cooper, who is making the transition to boxing.
Also included on the card are Cedar Rapids’ Tony Woods and local fighters Lupe Jimenez, Javier Marquina, Jason Phillips, Taurean Bogguess, Edgar Uvalle, Anthony Linenfelser, Raul Jimenez and Jeremy McGuire.
Tickets, priced from $35 to $60, can be purchased at the RiverCenter/Adler Theater box office or by calling 309-721-9469.