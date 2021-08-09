UBO women's title fight scheduled for RiverCenter

The Quad-Cities will host a world championship fight Saturday as Summer Lynn takes on Brenda Gonzales for the Universal Boxing Organization female world welterweight title at the Davenport RiverCenter.

The 10-round bout is the main event of a card hosted by Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions with a scheduled starting time of 6 p.m.

Lynn, a two-time Junior Olympics national champion from Chicago, is 5-0 and is a protégé of trainer Rick Ramos and WBC and WBA super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill.

“My training hasn’t really changed for this because we are always training to be fight ready,” said Lynn, a 20-year-old DePaul University student. “When we say no days off, that really means no days off. The only thing that has changed is the amount of rounds I have been doing.”

Gonzales, from Moriarty, N.M., has a 4-2 record that includes a loss to McCaskill in her most recent fight four years ago. She also is 9-4 in mixed martial arts bouts and is married to UFC fighter Tim Means.