By the end of March, turkeys will be gobbling around the Quad-City area and hunters will be heading to the field to collect that Thanksgiving Day bird. Luckily, the first hunters in the woods each spring are the youth hunters.

Iowa’s youth turkey hunting season begins April 7 for Iowa residents aged 15 and younger, at the time when they purchased their youth turkey license. The season is set aside to allow youth to hunt under the direct guidance of an adult mentor, age 18 and older. Over the past four years, an average of 5,500 youth participated in the season.

An unfilled youth season tag in Iowa continues to be valid until filled during any of the remaining spring turkey seasons. This allows for a potential 38-day season. The key is that the youth tag must be purchased before the youth season closes. The youth season ends on April 9.

Mentors/guardians must have a valid turkey hunting license for one of the spring turkey seasons and may not carry a bow or firearm while participating as a mentor. Successful youth hunters are also required to report their harvest by midnight of the day after it is tagged.

The Illinois Spring Youth Turkey Hunt occurs only during the weekends of March 25-26, and April 1-2, and it is only valid during those four days. It is open to hunters who have not reached the age of 18 prior to April 7. Hunters must have an apprentice or youth hunting license, or they must have completed a state-approved hunter education course and have a hunting license, unless exempt. In addition, hunters must have a Habitat Stamp, unless exempt. Hunters are eligible to purchase only one Youth Turkey Hunt Permit each year. A permit issued for the Youth Turkey Hunt does count toward the maximum number of permits (3) an individual can receive for the Spring Wild Turkey Season.

Each hunter participating in the Illinois Youth Turkey Hunt while using an Apprentice Hunter License or Youth Hunting License must be accompanied by a non-hunting, validly licensed (Illinois hunting license) adult who is 21 years of age or older. All other hunters (using other types of hunting licenses or license-exempt) participating in the Youth Turkey Hunt must each be accompanied by a non-hunting supervisor (parent, guardian or responsible adult) on a one-on-one basis.

Ideally, the youth hunting experience will begin well before the season when the mentor and youth scout, plan, and pattern the firearm. Pre-season shooting is especially important to eliminate any fears the child may have of firing a shotgun or bow. You may learn your child is not quite ready to hunt or have the strength to hold a firearm steady for the time needed to make a clean harvest. Practicing these ahead of time will help eliminate a bad experience for the child.

In Iowa, the one-on-one relationship with the mentor has produced a higher rate of success than during the other spring turkey seasons (27% vs. 23% success rate). The addition of longer seasons, and better weather, may also help to bump the odds.

Overall, the goal of any youth program is to have a positive hunting experience, hopefully bump the success of the youth hunters and overall develop their love of the outdoors. If you can give the time, take a kid turkey hunting because you may find that it is more fun than your own hunts.