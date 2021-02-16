UT girls fall as Sterling’s Borums combine for 57 points

A youthful United Township girls basketball team had no answer for Sterling’s Borum sisters Tuesday night at the Panther Den.
The two seniors combined for 57 points in the Golden Warriors’ 74-33 win, giving Sterling (2-4, 1-3) its first Western Big 6 Conference victory of the season. UT (0-4, 0-3) had 24 turnovers in the loss.
Sterling’s Bree Borum made 16 of her 22 shots in a 36-point effort, with her sister and fellow college volleyball commit Brook Borum adding 21 points with 10 rebounds. Bree made seven straight shots on two occasions and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the win.
UT coach Carie Walker said with her team’s inexperience and three freshmen in the starting lineup, contending with Sterling and the Borums was a challenge. UT turnovers often led to a fastbreak layup from one of the Borums.
“They did a good job converting and finishing,” she said of the two 6-footers. “They work well together and you can tell they’ve played a couple years of varsity ball together.”
Sterling coach Taylor Jackson, whose starting five played the duration of the game until the closing minutes, was proud of the collective defensive effort to start.
“We’ve been asking our kids to get up and defend, and I thought they did a really good job of that today and that defense turned into offensive opportunities,” she said. “Bree and Brook both capitalized on a lot of those.”
Jackson said reserve Bailey Adami, tore her ACL at Rock Island on Friday.
UT lost a returning starter in sophomore Karina Castaneda-Villapando to season-ending injury after she rolled her ankle and fractured it in practice. Senior Abidatou Diasso-Adamou played in the first half for the Panthers but Walker said she may have a tear in her shoulder.
Sterling’s all-senior five-girl rotation held UT to 14 of 42 shooting in addition to forcing the 24 turnovers.
“Our senior group, they’ve really just played together,” she said. “Every kid came out and played as hard as they possibly could today. That’s something that we need to see on a regular basis.”
UT’s primary threat, senior Jade Hunter, picked up two fouls in the first quarter and finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought they knew where Hunter was all the time and keyed in on her obviously knowing she’s a great player,” Jackson said. “I thought our girls did a really good job of defending.”
UT had 13 girls with at least a couple minutes. Building experience in an altered and shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge, but it’s key for the young team. Walker said the Panthers are taking things one day at a time.
UT Freshman Shawntia Lewis (1 of 2 on 3-pointers) scored five points and classmate post presence Lorena Awou posted nine rebounds and four points.
“We’re trying to build what we see as a solid future, but we’ve still got a lot of clean-up here this year that we have to take care of this year,” she said. “We’re frustrated with not being able to complete four quarters of what we know we’re capable of bringing.”