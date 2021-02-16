UT girls fall as Sterling’s Borums combine for 57 points

A youthful United Township girls basketball team had no answer for Sterling’s Borum sisters Tuesday night at the Panther Den.

The two seniors combined for 57 points in the Golden Warriors’ 74-33 win, giving Sterling (2-4, 1-3) its first Western Big 6 Conference victory of the season. UT (0-4, 0-3) had 24 turnovers in the loss.

Sterling’s Bree Borum made 16 of her 22 shots in a 36-point effort, with her sister and fellow college volleyball commit Brook Borum adding 21 points with 10 rebounds. Bree made seven straight shots on two occasions and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the win.

UT coach Carie Walker said with her team’s inexperience and three freshmen in the starting lineup, contending with Sterling and the Borums was a challenge. UT turnovers often led to a fastbreak layup from one of the Borums.

“They did a good job converting and finishing,” she said of the two 6-footers. “They work well together and you can tell they’ve played a couple years of varsity ball together.”

Sterling coach Taylor Jackson, whose starting five played the duration of the game until the closing minutes, was proud of the collective defensive effort to start.