Two new coaches were approved at the most recent United Township High School board meeting, but both are familiar to the school and programs they will coach.

Both Bryce Luken (baseball) and Maria Sakellaris (volleyball) have been promoted to head coaching positions after both served as assistants in their respective sports.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Bryce and Maria at UTHS this upcoming season as they are excellent additions to the UTHS athletic family,” UT Athletic Director Mark Pustelnik said in a release announcing their approvals.

Luken replaces Mike Meyers, who had been head coach since 2017. Sakellaris is the fourth head coach in four years for the volleyball program, following Hannah Cameron, Kylie Kuffler and Jillian VanOpDorp who held the reins for the past three years.

For Luken, soon to be 28, the new position is a step up the bench. The 2014 UTHS grad served as Meyers’ varsity assistant last year.

“I feel like I bring some intensity and energy to the program,” said Luken, who also coached the East Moline Legion team this summer. “We only had four seniors graduate, so we return a lot of guys. We’re in pretty good shape right now, and we’ve been winning more and more each year and plan to keep winning more games every year.”

Sakellaris also steps up the ranks after serving as sophomore coach for the Panther volleyball program last year. She had previously coached at Moline and Kewanee.

“I’m really excited,” said Sakellaris, who was in the middle of a tryout session with her Platform Elite squad Tuesday evening. “I have not yet been a head coach; I’ve assisted and coached at every level of high school and done Platform for a while as well. For me, it’s really exciting to take a head coaching job at a school with kids I already know and have an administration I feel supported by.”

Having worked with Cameron last year, Sakellaris said a number of her philosophies are already in place. With four returning starters back from last year’s squad and sophomores moving up with her, she feels as if she is at a good starting point to build the program.

“We already put down a lot of really good groundwork last year,” she said, “so I’m really excited to keep building off that.”