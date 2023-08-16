LONG GROVE — Under sunny, clear skies and low humidity, the Dubuque Wahlert Catholic boys golf team finished first among 16 teams in the Lancer Invitational on Wednesday at the Glynns Creek Golf Course.

Cal Martineau, Charlie Becker and Ben Dolter finished first, second and fourth with a final-round scores of 70, 71 and 71, respectively for the Golden Eagles.

“I was hitting the driver really straight,” Becker said. “I was hitting the irons good and putting phenomenally.”

Becker finished with three birdies and an eagle on the 15th hole. Martineau and Dolter had three birdies each.

The Golden Eagles finished with a total round score of 289, three strokes ahead of second-place Johnston and seven strokes ahead of the Pleasant Valley Spartans.

Golden Eagles head coach Eric Mueller was pleased by the outcome.

“I had a target score coming into the day that the boys would give me a 298 or so, and they come in with a 289, which is really good score,” Mueller said.

Mueller believed the experience of playing this course once before and the familiar groupings allowed his Golden Eagles to succeed on Wednesday.

“A lot of these guys have played here last year,” Mueller said. “I also think it helps how each team has two guys playing in foursome. So that helps them relax a little bit more because they know each other.”

Dolter agreed.

“We have put in so much hard work this summer, and it really paid off today,” Dolter said. “We had a lot of practice around the greens and we worked hard for this.”

Pleasant Valley finished the highest of the local teams with a 296, followed by North Scott (308), Bettendorf (321) and Davenport Central (346).

Bulldogs head coach Robbie Furne was not too pleased with his team’s performance.

“We didn't hit our target goal for team score,” Furne said. “We had a number we wanted to shoot as a team. We're a little bit above it, so it was a little disappointing.”

Furne pinpointed the multitude of double bogeys — 14 to be exact, among the six golfers — for the reason why his Bulldogs underperformed on Wednesday.

“Each player had a bad hole here or there and had a couple higher numbers,” Furne said. “Double bogeys help inflate the scorecards pretty quickly, and you just can't have double bogeys with competition like this.”

Each Bulldogs golfer had at least one double bogey.

As for how the team can improve from Wednesday’s outing, Furne put it simply.

“They just need to hit more fairways, and then they're able to attack the greens and get pars and birdies instead of scrambling for bogeys and then go down the line from there,” Furne said. “We have to play better golf, but it is only August. September is when it really counts.”

On the bright side, the Bulldogs’ Ethan Herring shot a 77, including birdies on the third, seventh and ninth holes, to place 23rd, which was best among his teammates, out of 94 total golfers.