Walleye National Championship shows off the QC’s fishery

With so many “slot” fish in the river, hearts were constantly being broken as some anglers claim to have caught as many as 30 walleyes a day in the protective slot. Those fish would range from 3 to 8 pounds, all good fish for a normal tournament.

MWC official Jeff Kelm explained what they expected here on the Mississippi River.

“When we originally scheduled this, it was hard to predict whether these fish were going to still be in a summertime pattern or if they would be transitioning into the fall pattern where they can put the fall feed bag on," said Kelm. "When we got here, we learned we were in this in-between timeframe. It challenged the anglers to figure out a pattern, which was completely different than say three weeks ago. I think that many of the anglers psyched themselves out and maybe were overthinking it a bit.

"But the one thing that all the anglers are excited about is the chance to catch some big fish. Two fish over 27 inches puts you right in the mix to win the event. The Quad-Cities has a lot of local knowledge, but many folks really don’t know how good a resource they have under their feet.”