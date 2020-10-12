Walleye National Championship shows off the QC’s fishery

The Quad-Cities is blessed to have an abundance of animals in the fields and in our local waters.
This past weekend, we were able to show that to the world as the MWC Walleye National Championship came to town. Twenty-eight teams from 13 states competed for the chance to be called national champion. After three days of fishing, a team from Nebraska stood atop the podium.
Jake and Gene Brueggemann, from Wilber and Clatonia, Neb., led after catching limits each day of the event for a total of 32.625 pounds. The father-son duo edged out Peter and Ted Mart, Utica, Minn., by a little less than 3 pounds.
“We casted flicker shads at the powerhouse all three days," said Jake after learning that he and his dad had won the event. The entire Brueggemann family drove out to attend the tournament.
While individual fish were not weighed, the big fish for the tournament was caught by the team of Steve Lotz of Lena, Ill., and Roy Vivian of McFarland, Wis., with a walleye that approached 10 pounds. One of the common complaints heard, if you can really call this a complaint, was that they were catching too many “big” fish. Anglers are required to comply with area regulations that call for all walleyes from 20-27 inches to be immediately released back to the river. Therefore, legal fish for the tournament are from 15-20 inches and one over 27 inches per angler.
With so many “slot” fish in the river, hearts were constantly being broken as some anglers claim to have caught as many as 30 walleyes a day in the protective slot. Those fish would range from 3 to 8 pounds, all good fish for a normal tournament.
MWC official Jeff Kelm explained what they expected here on the Mississippi River.
“When we originally scheduled this, it was hard to predict whether these fish were going to still be in a summertime pattern or if they would be transitioning into the fall pattern where they can put the fall feed bag on," said Kelm. "When we got here, we learned we were in this in-between timeframe. It challenged the anglers to figure out a pattern, which was completely different than say three weeks ago. I think that many of the anglers psyched themselves out and maybe were overthinking it a bit.
"But the one thing that all the anglers are excited about is the chance to catch some big fish. Two fish over 27 inches puts you right in the mix to win the event. The Quad-Cities has a lot of local knowledge, but many folks really don’t know how good a resource they have under their feet.”
Kelm also praised the hospitality the Quad-Cities anglers gave the out-of-town anglers over the past few weeks. So, well done to all of you that interacted with them and gave a positive experience to those visitors.
Local angler Rodney Blackwell of Davenport, who qualified for the event, finished 18th with a total catch of 11-pounds, 6-ounces.
Illinois duck and goose season opens this weekend in Northern Zone: While Iowa hunters took a week off and/or are just getting ready to start up again depending on zones, Illinois hunters will get their first chance at a duck this Saturday. Canada goose season opens as well.
Other zones in Illinois will begin opening up over the next few weeks, but with the cold front this week, it may be a great duck opener in the Quad-Cities. Consult the regulations before Saturday as several things have changed for the 2020 season.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
