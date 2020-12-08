Wednesday's local briefs

No fans for Iowa-Gonzaga game

There will be no fans in attendance when Iowa and Gonzaga meet in their much-anticipated men’s basketball showdown a week from Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon announced Wednesday that it has decided that is the best course of action for the game between the Hawkeyes, currently ranked No. 3 in the country, and Gonzaga, which is ranked No. 1. All tickets will be refunded. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

A limited number of family members will be allowed to attend, but they will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Sanford Pentagon also said all members of each team’s traveling parties will be required to abide by Big Ten COVID-19 testing protocols, will only have access to the lower level of the arena and must “remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay.’’

Iowa's Nixon is Nagurski finalist

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, presented to the top defensive player in college football.