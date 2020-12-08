Wednesday's local briefs

No fans for Iowa-Gonzaga game
There will be no fans in attendance when Iowa and Gonzaga meet in their much-anticipated men’s basketball showdown a week from Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon announced Wednesday that it has decided that is the best course of action for the game between the Hawkeyes, currently ranked No. 3 in the country, and Gonzaga, which is ranked No. 1. All tickets will be refunded. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.
A limited number of family members will be allowed to attend, but they will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The Sanford Pentagon also said all members of each team’s traveling parties will be required to abide by Big Ten COVID-19 testing protocols, will only have access to the lower level of the arena and must “remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay.’’
Iowa's Nixon is Nagurski finalist
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, presented to the top defensive player in college football.
Previously named as a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy, the junior leads the Big Ten Conference with 13 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks and his 41 tackles are the most among Big Ten linemen.
Duncan, Schweiger recognized
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and Iowa State offensive lineman Derek Schweiger are among candidates for this year's Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Duncan, a senior, is the Hawkeyes' career leader in field goal percentage at 82 percent. He has hit 50-of-61 field goals in his career and his 19 field goals of 40 yards or longer ties an Iowa record held by Nate Kaeding.
A junior, Schweiger had no Division I offers out of high school but has started all 10 games this season on an offensive line that leads the Big 12 in allowing just 10 sacks and ranks second in the league in rushing offense and yards per play.
Parker, Manning nominated
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning are among 56 college football assistant coaches in the running for the 2020 Broyles Award, recognition which honors the top assistant coaches in college football.
The pair are among 56 nominees selected from a group of 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches from across the country.
Bees' Wroblewski honored
St. Ambrose sophomore Kylie Wroblewski was named Tuesday as the women's basketball player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Wroblewski fell one rebound short of averaging a double-double last week while leading the Fighting Bees to victories over Hannibal-LaGrange and Graceland.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Bettendorf averaged 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the the victories that moved St. Ambrose to 3-0 on the season, hitting 17 of 27 shots including a 4-of-8 touch from 3-point range. She also made 9 of 11 free throws.
Big 12 honors Joens
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens was named Monday as the Big 12 Conference women's basketball player of the week.
Joens averaged 32.5 points and eight rebounds per game as the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a win at TCU and then lost to top-ranked South Carolina.
Ross earns MAAC recognition
Isaiah Ross, an Iona senior from Davenport West, was named as the men's basketball player of the week in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Ross averaged 28 points and shot 51.4% from the floor for coach Rick Pitino's Gaels in two games last week, a season-opening 86-64 loss to Seton Hall and an 82-74 victory over Hofstra.
