Wednesday's local briefs

Rucker repeats Valley honor
University of Northern Iowa senior Karli Rucker, a guard who prepped at North Scott High School, is among five players who earned repeat honors as first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selections.
The Eldridge resident finished seventh in the conference in scoring and fourth in assists, averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Panthers. She also finished fifth in the league with a 79.7% touch at the free-throw line.
Rucker was joined in earning first-team recognition for the second straight season by Bradley's Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree and Missouri State's Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin.
Other first-team selections included Grace Berg and Maddie Monahan of Drake, Juliunn Redmond of Illinois State, Allison Day of Loyola, Makenzie Silvey of Southern Illinois and Shay Frederick of Valparaiso.
Vikings' Kies honored
Augustana senior Taylor Kies was named as the CCIW bowler of the week.
The Oswego, Ill., resident bowled games of 187 and 195 in traditional play last Saturday. Her 187 helped lead the Vikings to a win over North Central and she rolled a 195 as Augustana saw a 17-match win streak end with a loss to Elmhurst. She also helped the Vikings win Baker matches against both teams.
Kies averages 167.7 through six traditional games this season.
SPHL announces expansion team
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday it is expanding to Danville, Ill. for the 2021-22 season following a unanimous vote of approval by the board of governors and the board of the David S. Palmer Arena.
As the Vermillion County Bobcats, the team is owned by Danville native Ellen Tully.
The addition of a team in Danville makes three teams now located in Illinois, along with the Quad City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen.
Ambrose hosts cheer, dance finals
St. Ambrose University will host the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships on Friday and Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.
The top 12 competitive cheer qualifiers representing NAIA institutions in 11 states and the top eight dance teams, programs from six states, will compete for national titles in the event hosted by St. Ambrose.
Preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, with dance beginning at 4 p.m. and cheer at 6:40 p.m. with final rounds scheduled for Saturday, beginning with dance at 10 a.m. and cheer at 12:40 p.m.
No spectators will be allowed to attend the event, but it will be available on a live stream at naia.org.