Wednesday's local briefs

Kies averages 167.7 through six traditional games this season.

SPHL announces expansion team

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday it is expanding to Danville, Ill. for the 2021-22 season following a unanimous vote of approval by the board of governors and the board of the David S. Palmer Arena.

As the Vermillion County Bobcats, the team is owned by Danville native Ellen Tully.

The addition of a team in Danville makes three teams now located in Illinois, along with the Quad City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen.

Ambrose hosts cheer, dance finals

St. Ambrose University will host the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships on Friday and Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.

The top 12 competitive cheer qualifiers representing NAIA institutions in 11 states and the top eight dance teams, programs from six states, will compete for national titles in the event hosted by St. Ambrose.

Preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, with dance beginning at 4 p.m. and cheer at 6:40 p.m. with final rounds scheduled for Saturday, beginning with dance at 10 a.m. and cheer at 12:40 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed to attend the event, but it will be available on a live stream at naia.org.

