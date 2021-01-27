Wednesday's local briefs

Barta remains CFP selection chair
University of Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta will remain as the chair of the selection committee for the College Football Playoff in 2021.
The management committee of the organization announced the make-up of the 13-member selection committee following a meeting on Tuesday, including the addition of athletics directors Mitch Barnhart of Kentucky, Boo Corrigan of North Carolina State and Chris Del Conte of Texas, former Nebraska All-American lineman Will Shields and former coach and current Virginia Union athletics director Joe Taylor.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock welcomed Barta's return as the committee chair, saying, "He was a valuable leader as the committee navigated a unique and challenging year.''
CCAC honors three Bees
Three members of the St. Ambrose University track & field programs were named Wednesday as athletes of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Will Reemtsma, a sophomore who prepped at Davenport Central, was named the CCAC men's track athlete of the week after winning both the 400-meters and the 60-meter hurdles at the SAU Opener last Friday. His times of 50.42 seconds in the 400 and :09.08 in the hurdle event are the best in the CCAC this season.
Mick Saloninas, a sophomore from Downers Grove, Ill., was named the CCAC men's field athlete of the week for the second straight week after he recorded a throw of 49 feet, 11.75 inches in the shot put the SAU Opener.
The Fighting Bees' Alissa DeShane, a senior from Albany, Ill., and a former Erie-Prophetstown athlete, was named the CCAC women's field athlete of the week after winning the pole vault at the SAU Opener with an effort of 10-1.25
CCIW honors Vikings' Zahara
Augustana College junior Aviana Zahara was named Wednesday as the women's swimmer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The former Pleasant Valley swimmer from Moline won four events to help the Vikings open the season with a dual win over Illinois Wesleyan.
Zahara won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 0.72 seconds and the 100 freestyle in :54.87 in addition to leading off the winning 200 medley relay with a split of :28.09 and the 200 freestyle relay with :25.24 split.