Wednesday's local briefs

Barta remains CFP selection chair

University of Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta will remain as the chair of the selection committee for the College Football Playoff in 2021.

The management committee of the organization announced the make-up of the 13-member selection committee following a meeting on Tuesday, including the addition of athletics directors Mitch Barnhart of Kentucky, Boo Corrigan of North Carolina State and Chris Del Conte of Texas, former Nebraska All-American lineman Will Shields and former coach and current Virginia Union athletics director Joe Taylor.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock welcomed Barta's return as the committee chair, saying, "He was a valuable leader as the committee navigated a unique and challenging year.''

CCAC honors three Bees

Three members of the St. Ambrose University track & field programs were named Wednesday as athletes of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.