Wednesday's local briefs

St. Ambrose pair recognized

A pair of St. Ambrose University men's lacrosse athletes have been named as players of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Michael Shakerin, a sophomore attacker from Lake Oswego, Ore., was named the offensive player of the week in the KCAC after scoring four goals for the fifth-ranked Fighting Bees in a top-10 win over Ottawa. He also scored four goals and had three assists to rally St. Ambrose past Benedictine (Kan.) on Saturday.

Nolan Hayes, a sophomore goalkeeper from Grayson, Ga., was named as the league's defensive player of the week. He totaled 22 saves in the two victories that moved St. Ambrose to 8-2.

Davenport Speedway race canceled

Wet track conditions and the forecast of more rain over night have led to the cancellation of the REBEL 5K, scheduled for Thursday at the Davenport Speedway. The event was to feature the Haulin’ with Hoker Super Late Model East Series.

Weather permitting, the racing action will return to the Davenport Speedway next Thursday for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. The open late models will be racing for a top prize of $5,000-to-win.