Wednesday's local briefs

Bees run at nationals
After a five-month hiatus, five St. Ambrose University cross country runners return to competition Friday when they compete in the NAIA Championships in Cedar Rapids.
For Emma Duncan, Megan Grady and Michaela Pieroni in the women's race and Matt Jung and Lucas Creek in the men's race, the competition will be the first since St. Ambrose hosted the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 7.
The five Fighting Bees qualified that day for the delayed NAIA Championships which will be held at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course. The women's 5K race is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. with the men's 8K race following at 11:30 a.m.
CCAC honors two Bees
St. Ambrose University men's volleyball players Jaylen Clark and Jason Bageanis were named Wednesday to the All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference team.
Clark, a senior from Las Vegas, and Bageanis, a junior from Riverside, Ill., were both awarded second-team recognition.
Clark was second on the team with 214 kills and finished the season with 100 digs and 50 blocks. Bageanis had 209 kills and had a team-leading .337 hitting percentage in addition to recording 92 blocks, the second-highest total on the team.
St. Ambrose pair recognized
A pair of St. Ambrose University men's lacrosse athletes have been named as players of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Michael Shakerin, a sophomore attacker from Lake Oswego, Ore., was named the offensive player of the week in the KCAC after scoring four goals for the fifth-ranked Fighting Bees in a top-10 win over Ottawa. He also scored four goals and had three assists to rally St. Ambrose past Benedictine (Kan.) on Saturday.
Nolan Hayes, a sophomore goalkeeper from Grayson, Ga., was named as the league's defensive player of the week. He totaled 22 saves in the two victories that moved St. Ambrose to 8-2.
Davenport Speedway race canceled
Wet track conditions and the forecast of more rain over night have led to the cancellation of the REBEL 5K, scheduled for Thursday at the Davenport Speedway. The event was to feature the Haulin’ with Hoker Super Late Model East Series.
Weather permitting, the racing action will return to the Davenport Speedway next Thursday for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. The open late models will be racing for a top prize of $5,000-to-win.
The late models will be joined on the track by Modifieds, SportMods, and the American Iron Racing Series. The pit gate opens at 3pm, the grandstand at 5pm, hotlaps are at 6pm, with racing to follow.