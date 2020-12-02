Wednesday's local briefs

Randle to sign with Thunder
Former Rock Island High School and Stanford University standout Chasson Randle has apparently found a new NBA home.
According to a Wednesday report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the 27-year-old Randle reached an agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Randle, who made his NBA debut in 2017, has appeared in 78 total games since then for the Sixers, Knicks, Wizards, and Warriors, averaging 5.3 PPG and 1.7 APG in 13.9 minutes per contest. He was on a 10-day contract with Golden State in March when the season was suspended.
Augie lab named in honor of Cooper
Aben Cooper’s name will grace a kinesiology lab in the Peter J. Lindberg Center for Health and Human Performance, it was announced today by Augustana College officials. Cooper combined his basketball skills and academic prowess at the highest level during a career that spanned from 1989 through 1993.
“I am very thankful for the mentors that I had at Augustana, namely Dr. Bob Tallitsch, who guided me to my biology degree and to my career as a physical therapist,” said Cooper. “Also, I have to thank my basketball coaches Steve Yount and Cecil Youngblood who provided a fun and winning atmosphere that allowed young athletes, like myself, to maximize our potential.”
Cooper helped the Vikings reach the NCAA Division III title game in his senior season, the Vikings falling to Ohio Northern. He averaged 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, was a first team all-conference performer and earned both All-American and Academic All-American recognition after that historic senior campaign.
He graduated from Augustana in May of 1993 and went to Northwestern University’s School of Medicine where he earned a Master’s Degree in physical therapy. He later earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The kinesiology lab that will bear his name will be in the Lindberg Center, which will include classrooms, laboratory/active learning spaces and the Anne Greve Lund Natatorium. The building is slated to open in time for the 2021-22 school year.
