Wednesday's local briefs

Randle to sign with Thunder

Former Rock Island High School and Stanford University standout Chasson Randle has apparently found a new NBA home.

According to a Wednesday report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the 27-year-old Randle reached an agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Randle, who made his NBA debut in 2017, has appeared in 78 total games since then for the Sixers, Knicks, Wizards, and Warriors, averaging 5.3 PPG and 1.7 APG in 13.9 minutes per contest. He was on a 10-day contract with Golden State in March when the season was suspended.

Augie lab named in honor of Cooper

Aben Cooper’s name will grace a kinesiology lab in the Peter J. Lindberg Center for Health and Human Performance, it was announced today by Augustana College officials. Cooper combined his basketball skills and academic prowess at the highest level during a career that spanned from 1989 through 1993.