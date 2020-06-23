Wednesday's local briefs

Games are scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. at Wescott Park with the action continuing at noon Saturday at both Wescott and Victory Parks. The double-elimination phase of the tournament begins later Saturday with the championship game scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Wescott.

A tournament pass can be purchased for $7. Daily admission is $3. Fans ages 16 and under are admitted free.

The tournament normally serves as a qualifier for the ISC World tournament, which was to be held in Moline in August, but the World event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frerichs, Sims earn scholarships

Two Quad-City area athletes are among the recipients of 2020 scholarships from the State Farm Holiday Classic basketball tournament in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Keeli Frerichs of Geneseo and Joshua Sims of Annawan each will receive $1,500 to go directly to their college of choice for tuition costs.

Frerichs competed in basketball, volleyball and soccer all four years at Geneseo and plans to attend St. Ambrose and major in physical therapy.

Sims was a four-sport athlete at Annawan, competing in basketball, baseball, golf and bass fishing while ranking third in his graduating class. He plans to major in neuroscience at Illinois Wesleyan.

