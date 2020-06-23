Wednesday's local briefs

Ex-Hawkeye McGilmer dies
Former Iowa basketball player Ben McGilmer, who was part of the highest scoring team in Big Ten Conference history, passed away at the age of 74.
McGilmer was a forward and center on Iowa’s 1970 team, which averaged 98.7 points per game, 102.9 in Big Ten play.
The team, which went 14-0 in winning the Big Ten title, was nicknamed “Miller’s Six Pack’’ because head coach Ralph Miller relied on six players — McGilmer, John Johnson, Fred Brown, Chad Calabria Glenn Vidnovic and Dick Jensen — for most of the playing time.
McGilmer averaged 10.8 points per game for the Hawkeyes in 1966 before being drafted into the Army. He returned to average 13.5 in 1969 and 10.3 as a senior in the memorable 1970 season.
After playing at Iowa, McGilmer played in Europe for several years, coached the Turkish Junior National Team, lived in Spain for 17 years and finally returned to the United States in 2007, settling in Georgia. He earned a degree in computer programming in 2011 and also worked as a substitute teacher, teaching French and Spanish.
An online streaming service for McGilmer is scheduled to be held July 12.
Fast-pitch event held in Walcott
The Iowa Area International Softball Congress men’s fast-pitch softball tournament will be held in Walcott this weekend.
Games are scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. at Wescott Park with the action continuing at noon Saturday at both Wescott and Victory Parks. The double-elimination phase of the tournament begins later Saturday with the championship game scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Wescott.
A tournament pass can be purchased for $7. Daily admission is $3. Fans ages 16 and under are admitted free.
The tournament normally serves as a qualifier for the ISC World tournament, which was to be held in Moline in August, but the World event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frerichs, Sims earn scholarships
Two Quad-City area athletes are among the recipients of 2020 scholarships from the State Farm Holiday Classic basketball tournament in the Bloomington-Normal area.
Keeli Frerichs of Geneseo and Joshua Sims of Annawan each will receive $1,500 to go directly to their college of choice for tuition costs.
Frerichs competed in basketball, volleyball and soccer all four years at Geneseo and plans to attend St. Ambrose and major in physical therapy.
Sims was a four-sport athlete at Annawan, competing in basketball, baseball, golf and bass fishing while ranking third in his graduating class. He plans to major in neuroscience at Illinois Wesleyan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!