Wednesday's local briefs

Iowa, Maryland date changed

The University of Iowa football team's first Big Ten Conference road game of the 2021 season will now be played on a Friday night.

The Hawkeyes' game at Maryland, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, is being moved up one day and will now be played on Friday, Oct. 1 at Capital One Field in College Park, Md. The starting time remains undetermined.

The shift, designed to accommodate additional television exposure, will leave Iowa with six days to prepare for the Terrapins following their final non-conference game against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.

It will also provide an extra day of preparation before an Oct. 9 home game against Penn State.

ISU, UNLV time set

The starting time and television plans for Iowa State University's Sept. 18 football game against UNLV have been set.

The Cyclones and Rebels will kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the home facility of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, at 9:30 p.m. (CDT) in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

American Rivers honors Fennelly