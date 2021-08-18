Wednesday's local briefs

Big Ten title game tickets on sale
Tickets for the Big Ten Conference championship football game, scheduled for Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, are now on sale to the general public.
Tickets, priced between $50-95 depending on seat location, can be purchased through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com. Each order will be limited to eight tickets.
Q-C rowers compete in Bulgaria
Three members of the Y Quad Cities rowing team spent last week in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, as members of the United States’ under-19 team in the World Rowing Junior Championships.
Olivia Meskan of Aledo and Ella Saunders of North Liberty, Iowa, competed in the women’s double sculls, finishing fourth in their repechage and later racing in the C/D semifinals. They finished their regatta with a victory in the D final and placed 19th overall.
Tristan Wakefield of Bettendorf also was part of the 60-person U.S. squad. He trained in both single and double sculls and served as a spare for the men's team.
Meskan and Wakefield are still in high school and will have a chance to again be part of the U19 team next year. Saunders will compete next year at the University of Minnesota.
Storm bring back Bennett
The Quad City Storm have re-signed forward Shane Bennett, who holds several franchise records.
Bennett, 27, has played 68 games for the Storm, the most in franchise history, after being acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2018.
The Grand Island, N.Y., native has scored a franchise-record 24 goals and added 30 assists for 54 points in that time, also the most in the Storm's two-season history.
In 143 career SPHL games, Bennett has scored 44 goals and added 56 assists for 100 total points in his pro career. He has also played five games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, not tallying a point.