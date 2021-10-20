Wednesday's local sports briefs

Linderbaum, Hankins named
University of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and cornerback Matt Hankins are among five Big Ten Conference players named by the Associated Press to its midseason All-American football team.
Linderbaum, a junior who is one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, is a returning consensus All-American who has started 28 consecutive games for Iowa at center.
Hankins has made 34 consecutive starts for the Hawkeyes and this season the senior has recorded 25 tackles and three interceptions.
Drake, UNI's Green are Valley picks
For the first time since the Missouri Valley Conference began conducting preseason men's basketball polls in 1985, Drake University is the preseason pick of league coaches, sports information directors and media to win the league.
The Bulldogs, returning a pair of all-league performers in Roman Penn and Shan-Quan Hemphill, received 29 of 43 first-place votes to edge Loyola and Northern Iowa in the poll. The Ramblers received eight first-place votes and the Panthers' six. Missouri State and Southern Illinois finished fourth and fifth.
UNI's A.J. Green, returning from a season-ending injury a year ago, was selected as the preseason player of the year. He was joined on the first-team all-league team by Drake's Penn. The Panthers' Austin Phyfe and Bulldogs' Hemphill were named as second-team choices.
Rucker earns Valley honor
University of Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker, a fifth-year senior who prepped at North Scott High School, has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference's presason all-conference women's basketball team.
A returning first-team all-conference selection, Rucker averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists per game for a 17-13 UNI team which reached the semifinals of the WNIT last season.
League coaches, sports information directors and media selected Missouri State to repeat as the preseason favorite in the league, returning four starters from a team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
The Lady Bears received 35 of 40 first-place votes. Drake, UNI, Illinois State and Bradley were picked to finish second through fifth. The Bulldogs received two first-place votes and the Panthers received three.
Missouri State's Brice Calip was chosen as the league's preseason player of the year.
Storm add to roster
The Quad City Storm have signed six players to standard player contracts since Friday.
Forwards Tommy Stang, Michael Moran, Nick Mangone and Josh Koepplinger, defenseman David Brancik and goaltender Bailey Brkin were all signed to standard player contracts. All six were on the Storm's training camp roster but had not joined the team for training camp.