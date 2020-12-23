Wednesday's local sports briefs

RI's Sigel headed to Carthage
Rock Island senior Colton Sigel felt as if he found a good match for his college future. And he will have a lot in common with his next basketball coach.
Sigel has committed to play at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis. That will have him playing for Steve Djurickovic, who was recently promoted from assistant coach to take over a program his father, Bosko, led for the final 24 years of a storied 34-year coaching career.
“He said he wants to start fresh and try some new things,” said Sigel, who has a lot in common with his new coach being the son of a coach. “He said he wants his own program and not be in his dad's shadow, he wants to do his own things within his father's reputation. … He told me that I'm going to have to work for everything, but he thinks I can definitely contribute. Him being a coach's kid also really connected with me. We can have an easy conversation about all that, so that helped, too.”
Sigel is looking at majoring in sports management with an emphasis in marketing in hopes of working for a sports team. He averaged about eight points and three assists for the Rocks in his junior season.