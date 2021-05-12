Wednesday's local sports briefs

Hawkeyes' Jackson is finalist
University of Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson has been named as one of six finalists for the Jon Cornish Trophy, presented to the top Canadian-born player in NCAA football.
A starter at left tackle in all 42 games he played for the Hawkeyes, the All-American and All-Big Ten selection was born in Windsor, Ontario, living there until moving to Detroit in middle school.
Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent and was also drafted days later by the BC Lions as the 15th overall selection in the Canadian Football League draft.
He is joined on the list of finalists for the award by West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama receiver John Metchie, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tennessee receiver Joshua Palmer.
The winner of the award chosen by Football Canada will be announced May 24.
Former Hawkeyes waived
Two former University of Iowa women's basketball players who earned Big Ten player of the year honors while competing for the Hawkeyes were waived Wednesday by WNBA teams.
Megan Gustafson, the national player of the year in 2019, was waived by the Dallas Wings and Kathleen Doyle, the 2020 Big Ten player of the year was one of two players released by the Indiana Fever.
Valley honors Q-C pair
A pair of Quad-City area natives were awarded second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference recognition in softball on Wednesday.
Illinois State senior Spenser Strandgard, a first baseman who prepped at Sherrard High School, and Southern Illinois senior Maris Boelens, an outfielder from Aledo who prepped at Rock Island Alleman, were both named as all-conference performers.
Strandgard was also named to the Missouri Valley all-defensive team for her play at first base. Named to the all-conference team for the first time, she has a .992 fielding percentage with just one error in 115 putouts and three assists.
Boelens hit .314 for the Salukis while finishing 11th in the Missouri Valley with 43 hits and tying for the team lead with 14 multi-hit games.