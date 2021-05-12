Wednesday's local sports briefs

Hawkeyes' Jackson is finalist

University of Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson has been named as one of six finalists for the Jon Cornish Trophy, presented to the top Canadian-born player in NCAA football.

A starter at left tackle in all 42 games he played for the Hawkeyes, the All-American and All-Big Ten selection was born in Windsor, Ontario, living there until moving to Detroit in middle school.

Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent and was also drafted days later by the BC Lions as the 15th overall selection in the Canadian Football League draft.

He is joined on the list of finalists for the award by West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama receiver John Metchie, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tennessee receiver Joshua Palmer.

The winner of the award chosen by Football Canada will be announced May 24.

Former Hawkeyes waived

Two former University of Iowa women's basketball players who earned Big Ten player of the year honors while competing for the Hawkeyes were waived Wednesday by WNBA teams.