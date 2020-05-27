Wednesday's local sports shorts

Ben Dunlap is headed to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, to continue his football career, and Christian Grems is headed to the Chicago suburbs to play baseball at Aurora University.

The ceremony will take place outdoors, with the four seated at separate tables in front of the high school entrance. People are encouraged to attend, but remain in their vehicles and watch from the parking lot.

McCaffery and Meyer honored

The University of Iowa’s two Big Ten outstanding sportsmanship award winners for this year both came out of the same sport.

Men’s basketball player Connor McCaffery and women’s player Makenzie Meyer were chosen as the winners from among Iowa’s sportsmanship honorees in each sport.

McCaffery, a redshirt sophomore, actually competed in both basketball and baseball. He started every game for the basketball team, led the country in assist-turnover ratio and was the only NCAA Division I player, dating back to 1993, to amass 175 points, 120 assists, 120 rebounds and 25 steals with 27 or fewer turnovers in a single season.