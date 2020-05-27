Wednesday's local sports shorts

Varsity only for MAC summer sports
Mississippi Athletic Conference officials announced Wednesday it will play varsity level only competition this summer for baseball and softball.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa's high school governing bodies gave the go-ahead for summer sports last week in the midst of COVID-19. Practices will start Monday and the 16-game conference schedule begins on June 15.
Non-conference games will be arranged by each individual school according to conference secretary Paul Flynn.
Guidelines related to “social distancing” provided to member schools by the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will be followed. Specifics regarding these guidelines will be dispersed by each individual school as they relate to their venue.
Orion foursome ink college plans
A quartet of Orion senior student-athletes will sign with their respective colleges Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Emiliah Morrison, a key contributor to the Chargers' Class 2A Elite Eight volleyball squad this past fall, is set to continue her career locally at Black Hawk, and boys' soccer standout Kaleb Smith will also stay close to home, signing with Scott Community College.
Ben Dunlap is headed to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, to continue his football career, and Christian Grems is headed to the Chicago suburbs to play baseball at Aurora University.
The ceremony will take place outdoors, with the four seated at separate tables in front of the high school entrance. People are encouraged to attend, but remain in their vehicles and watch from the parking lot.
McCaffery and Meyer honored
The University of Iowa’s two Big Ten outstanding sportsmanship award winners for this year both came out of the same sport.
Men’s basketball player Connor McCaffery and women’s player Makenzie Meyer were chosen as the winners from among Iowa’s sportsmanship honorees in each sport.
McCaffery, a redshirt sophomore, actually competed in both basketball and baseball. He started every game for the basketball team, led the country in assist-turnover ratio and was the only NCAA Division I player, dating back to 1993, to amass 175 points, 120 assists, 120 rebounds and 25 steals with 27 or fewer turnovers in a single season.
Meyer earned second team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten honors as a senior this past season. She averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in conference play, helping the Hawkeyes to a 23-7 record. She finished 29th in the nation in 3-pointers made (75) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (41.4).
It marks the third straight year and the fifth time in seven years that Iowa’s women’s sportsmanship winner has come from basketball. It is the sixth time in the 18-year history of the award that a men’s basketball player has won.
The athletes chosen for the awards must have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior, be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the competitive setting.
