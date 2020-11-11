Wednesday's Q-C local briefs

Kipper, Wiseman snare top honors

Pleasant Valley tailback Caden Kipper and Davenport North lineman Dominic Wiseman were selected as the offensive and defensive player of the year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference pod.

The pod consists of the six Class 4A programs in the MAC — Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine and PV.

Kipper, a senior, has rushed for 1,098 yards this season for the fourth-ranked Spartans. Wiseman, a junior, recorded 18.5 tackles for loss in six games.

PV's Rhys Ward was named the kicker of the year and Matthew Meyer was utility/special teams player of the year. The Spartans were also recognized as the coaching staff of the year.

UNI-Dome limits attendance to 2,400

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has decided to restrict attendance at the state football semifinals this weekend in Cedar Falls.

Due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates in Black Hawk County, seating capacity per game is now limited to 2,400 per game, which is roughly 15% capacity of the UNI-Dome.