Wednesday's Q-C local briefs

Kipper, Wiseman snare top honors
Pleasant Valley tailback Caden Kipper and Davenport North lineman Dominic Wiseman were selected as the offensive and defensive player of the year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference pod.
The pod consists of the six Class 4A programs in the MAC — Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine and PV.
Kipper, a senior, has rushed for 1,098 yards this season for the fourth-ranked Spartans. Wiseman, a junior, recorded 18.5 tackles for loss in six games.
PV's Rhys Ward was named the kicker of the year and Matthew Meyer was utility/special teams player of the year. The Spartans were also recognized as the coaching staff of the year.
UNI-Dome limits attendance to 2,400
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has decided to restrict attendance at the state football semifinals this weekend in Cedar Falls.
Due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates in Black Hawk County, seating capacity per game is now limited to 2,400 per game, which is roughly 15% capacity of the UNI-Dome.
The decision was made after IHSAA officials met with representatives from the University of Northern Iowa, Black Hawk County Public Health, the Iowa Department of Education and the governor’s office.
Fans must purchase tickets online, using a promotional code given to the schools. There will be no walkup sales at the Dome.
Hawkeyes' Czinano honored
University of Iowa junior Monika Czinano was named Wednesday to the preseason All-Big Ten Conference women's basketball team.
Czinano earned first-team recognition from both conference coaches and a media panel.
A returning all-conference selection, the post player from Watertown, Minn., averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game last season for a 23-7 Iowa team. She ranked second nationally with a 67.9% shooting touch from the field.
Czinano scored in double figures 25 times last season, topping 20 points on 10 occasions including in eight Big Ten games.
Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Ohio State were selected by conference coaches as the top five preseason favorites in the league. The media panel also chose the Hoosiers as the Big Ten favorite, with Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State filling the second through fifth spots.
Coaches named Naz Hillmon of Michigan and Arella Guirantes of Rutgers as the Big Ten preseason players of the year, while the media panel chose Lindsey Pulliam of Northwestern for that honor.
Iowa completes 2025 schedule
Announcing the addition of home non-conference games against Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts on Wednesday, the University of Iowa has completed its 2025 football schedule.
The Hawkeyes will open the season with an Aug. 30 home game against Florida Atlantic and will host UMass on Nov. 15 in a pair of match-ups against first-time opponents.
Iowa's other non-conference game that season is at Iowa State on Sept. 6.
Following a bye, the Hawkeyes open Big Ten Conference play that season on Sept. 20 at Wisconsin and host Ohio State the following week.
