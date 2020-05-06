Wednesday's Q-C sports shorts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rocks' Holtam picks Black Hawk

Taurean Holtam, a two-time All-Western Big 6 Conference selection from Rock Island, has committed to continue his basketball career at Black Hawk College.

The 6-foot-5 forward grew his game around the rim for coach Tom Sigel's team during his senior season and averaged right at 10 points per game for the Rocks over the past two seasons.

As a senior, he helped lead a balanced attack that featured six players averaging between seven and 12.3 points per game for the 23-9 Rocks, who tied for second in the Big 6 race.

Iowa announces live 'Events'

With its nearly 50-year tradition of outings across the state canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa athletics department and its athletics development office will host a virtual Hawkeye Events series this spring.

Hosted by Laura VanddBerg, the series will feature a question-and-answer session with coaches, student-athletes and will be broadcast live on the Iowa Hawkeyes facebook page.

The first in the series of "Events'' is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and will feature a group of senior student-athletes.