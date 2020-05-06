Wednesday's Q-C sports shorts

Rocks' Holtam picks Black Hawk
Taurean Holtam, a two-time All-Western Big 6 Conference selection from Rock Island, has committed to continue his basketball career at Black Hawk College.
The 6-foot-5 forward grew his game around the rim for coach Tom Sigel's team during his senior season and averaged right at 10 points per game for the Rocks over the past two seasons.
As a senior, he helped lead a balanced attack that featured six players averaging between seven and 12.3 points per game for the 23-9 Rocks, who tied for second in the Big 6 race.
Iowa announces live 'Events'
With its nearly 50-year tradition of outings across the state canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa athletics department and its athletics development office will host a virtual Hawkeye Events series this spring.
Hosted by Laura VanddBerg, the series will feature a question-and-answer session with coaches, student-athletes and will be broadcast live on the Iowa Hawkeyes facebook page.
The first in the series of "Events'' is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and will feature a group of senior student-athletes.
Gary Dolphin, the play-by-play voice of Iowa radio broadcasts, will be featured at noon on May 21, with football coach Kirk Ferentz scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 28, women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder at noon on June 4, wrestling coach Tom Brands at 5:30 p.m. on June 11, men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery at noon on June 16 and volleyball coach Vicki Brown at 5:30 p.m. on June 25.
Illini add to 2021 class
Prince Green, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Griffin, Ga., became the second player to commit to Illinois' 2021 football recruiting class.
Ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, which also ranks him as the 75th-best prospect in Georgia, Green is the first player to commit to the Fighting Illini since Texas prep quarterback Samari Collier announced his commitment in December.
Green chose Illinois over offers from Kansas, Kentucky and Minnesota from power-five conferences. He also had been offered scholarships by Akron, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Troy and Western Kentucky.
Big 12 honors local Cyclones
Three Quad-City area competitors on the Iowa State women's track and field team were among 16 Cyclones named Wednesday to the Academic All-Big 12 track and field team.
Larkin Chapman, a senior world language and culture major from Muscatine, Ericka Furbeck, a sophomore elementary education major from Geneseo, and Brina Kraft, a junior aerospace engineering major from Muscatine, were all awarded first-team recognition.
The Big 12 requires student-athletes to maintain a 3.2 grade-point average or better over the past two semesters to qualify for first-team academic honors.
