Wednesday's Q-C sports shorts

Cyclone cagers add transfer
Tyler Harris, a transfer from Memphis, has joined the Iowa State men's basketball program.
The 5-foot-9 guard from Memphis averaged 8.7 points per game last season as a sophomore for the Tigers, shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.
"We're excited to add Tyler to our basketball family,'' ISU coach Steve Prohm said in a release announcing the transfer. "He's someone we recruited hard out of high school and after transferring from Memphis he'll bring great experience that can really impact our program.''
A member of the American Athletic Conference's all-freshman team and the 2017 Gatorade player of the year as a prep senior in Tennessee, Harris has two years of eligibility remaining.
Illini gain Miami football transfer
Brian Hightower, a wide receiver who spent the first two years of his college football career at Miami (Fla.), is transferring to Illinois.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Leimert Park, Calif., announced on Twitter that he was joining the Fighting Illini.
"I've been in the dark but I promise you will see a brighter me,'' Hightower wrote in announcing his move.
Hightower played in 18 games over the past two seasons for the Hurricanes, catching 12 passes for 148 yards.
He is the third transfer to join Lovie Smith's program this offseason, following announcements earlier this month by New Mexico State receiver Desmond "Drew'' Dan Jr. and Wofford offensive lineman Blake Jerestay.
Bees' Langeneckert honored
Danelle Langeneckert, the 10th-year coach of the St. Ambrose University dance team, was named Wednesday as the NAIA Competitive Dance Coach of the Year.
The honor comes after St. Ambrose earned first-place honors at the Baker Classic and Siena Heights Spectacular before winning the NAIA Northeast Regional Qualifier prior to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting the cancellation of the NAIA Championships.
In December, Langeneckert's team also became the first NAIA team to win all three championships at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association State Championships, sweeping the jazz, pom and hip-hop divisions.
Neenan earns Augie award
Jack Neenan, a junior from Naperville, Ill., has been named the most valuable player on the Augustana men's golf team for the second straight year.
He led the Vikings with a stroke average of 77.33 per 18 holes during the abbreviated 2019-20 season.
Tyler Langel, a freshman from Manchester, Iowa, was named Augustana's newcomer of the year after averaging 79.4 strokes per 18 holes, while senior Cory Jayne of Farmer City, Ill., was named the Vikings' most improved player and senior Michael Sell of Park Ridge, Ill., received the Team Player Award.
