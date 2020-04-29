Wednesday's Q-C sports shorts

He is the third transfer to join Lovie Smith's program this offseason, following announcements earlier this month by New Mexico State receiver Desmond "Drew'' Dan Jr. and Wofford offensive lineman Blake Jerestay.

Bees' Langeneckert honored

Danelle Langeneckert, the 10th-year coach of the St. Ambrose University dance team, was named Wednesday as the NAIA Competitive Dance Coach of the Year.

The honor comes after St. Ambrose earned first-place honors at the Baker Classic and Siena Heights Spectacular before winning the NAIA Northeast Regional Qualifier prior to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting the cancellation of the NAIA Championships.

In December, Langeneckert's team also became the first NAIA team to win all three championships at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association State Championships, sweeping the jazz, pom and hip-hop divisions.

Neenan earns Augie award

Jack Neenan, a junior from Naperville, Ill., has been named the most valuable player on the Augustana men's golf team for the second straight year.

He led the Vikings with a stroke average of 77.33 per 18 holes during the abbreviated 2019-20 season.

Tyler Langel, a freshman from Manchester, Iowa, was named Augustana's newcomer of the year after averaging 79.4 strokes per 18 holes, while senior Cory Jayne of Farmer City, Ill., was named the Vikings' most improved player and senior Michael Sell of Park Ridge, Ill., received the Team Player Award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0