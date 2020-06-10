Wednesday's Q-C sports shorts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Big Ten honors 12 from Q-C area

A dozen Quad-City area athletes competing at Iowa are among 2,054 spring sports athletes at Big Ten institutions to be awarded academic all-conference recognition.

One, men's track and field athlete Konnor Sommer of Bettendorf, is among four Hawkeyes and 46 student-athletes in the Big Ten to be honored for carrying a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Sommer is an electrical engineering major at Iowa.

Other Quad-City area athletes to be named All-Big Ten are baseball player Trenton Wallace of Rock Island, rowers Katherine Becker of Muscatine and Kirsten Jurgersen of Wilton, men's track and field athletes Cole Moeller of Wheatland, Tyler Olson of Muscatine, Spencer Smith of Bettendorf, Karson Sommer of Bettendorf and women's track and field field athletes Kelli DeGeorge of Bettendorf, Carly Donahue of Pleasant Valley, Mallory King of Davenport and Addie Swanson of Bettendorf.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten honors, students must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

