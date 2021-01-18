West headlines Feb. 19 event at Fairgrounds

Davenport's Shawn West, a veteran of mixed martial arts competition, will be part of the main event at the Friday Night Fightfest boxing event on Feb. 19 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

West, who is 5-2 as a boxer since making that the focus of his career a few years ago, will take on Jessie Addison (2-2-1) of Indianapolis in a six-round bout.

The Friday Night Fightfest is the second Quad-Cities event promoted by Extreme Maximus Boxing, a partnership between long-time MMA promoter/manager Monte Cox and matchmaker Scott Tolzmann.

The event will be held at the Fair Center building at the fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first of 15 bouts starting at 6:30. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at Nitrotickets.com or at the fairgrounds office. All spectators will be required to wear masks.

Other area boxers expected to be part of the card are Stephen Edwards, Daijohn Gonzalez, Mitchell LeConte, Robert Calvin and Ryan Antle. Local kickboxers on the card include Adam Frederick, Damian Hall, Jason Shafer, Geoff Bell, Roger Hickman, Kaedin Harmon and Quinton Stage.

Veteran boxers Adama Osumanu and Mikey Dahlman will also be competing. Osumanu is 27-4 and fought for the WBA and IBO world championship. Dahlman is 9-0.

