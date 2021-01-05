West Liberty falls to conference rival West Branch

WEST LIBERTY — One of the foremost rules of winning a game of basketball is taking care of the ball.

West Liberty girls basketball failed to do that on Tuesday night as they fell to conference opponent West Branch 51-40. The Comets had eight turnovers in the first quarter and five in their first six possessions.

Comets coach Matt Hoeppner was disappointed with how his girls handled the ball but pointed to a strong start from West Branch as a factor in the game.

"Overall I've been happy with our start to the season," Hoeppner said. "This is only our third loss, and all have been to tough opponents. West Branch came out ready to dictate the game and they shut us down early on."

"There were good things that we did throughout the game that we can be happy with in the bigger picture, but we have to hold ourselves accountable for what happens in the game."

One of those things was some impressive 3-point shooters from the girls, who were shooting well behind the line on some of the successful deep attempts.