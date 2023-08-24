LaSalle-Peru at United Township

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl Stadium

Last Season: United Township finished last season with a 1-8 record, dropping its first six games until defeating a young, undermanned Alleman squad in Week 8. LaSalle-Peru made the playoffs despite losing two straight to end the regular season (5-5) but lost in the first round of the playoffs to Morris.

Last meeting: LaSalle-Peru 31, United Township 21

Twitter: @TheSameerMalla

Overview: La-Salle Peru is moving away from its traditional triple-option offense with a new offensive coordinator in Jose Medina. Expect a more balanced offense from the Cavaliers, led by senior QB Brendan Boudreau. United Township brings back senior quarterback Matthew Kelley, whose dual-threat capabilities (1,150 passing yards and 366 rushing yards in 2022) return for one final season. He’s one of 24 seniors to lead the Panthers in 2023.

Rock Island at Minooka

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Minooka Central Community High School

Last Season: Despite the hot start to the season (4-2), the Rock Island Rocks dropped three straight games to end the season under then-head coach Ben Hammer. The Minooka Indians advanced to the second round of the 8A playoffs but fell 47-14 to the Palatine Pirates.

Last meeting: Minooka 26, Rock Island 14 (2004)

Overview: The Rocks are led by first-year head coach Fritz Dieudonné, who returns after two seasons at Alleman (the defensive coordinator for the Rocks from 2017 to 2020). The Rocks will start junior QB Jae’vion Clark-Pugh, as 2022 starter, senior Conner Dilulio works his way back after summer Legion baseball. Likewise, the Indians will make their own change at QB, with junior Nathan Maul taking the snaps under center this season.

Chicago (Noble/Comer) at Geneseo

Basics: Approx. 8:00 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last Season: The Geneseo Maple Leafs started strong (4-2) and had a decent 5-5 season with head coach Larry Johnsen, heading into his 20th year coaching the team. The Leafs fell to the Carterville Falcons in the Class 4A first round match, 36-7. The Comer Catamounts conquered their Chicago area rivals with a 6-2 start but ended the regular season at 6-3. They too lost their 4A first round match, to the Evergreen Park Mustangs.

Last meeting: Geneseo 52, Chicago (Noble/Comer) 6

Overview: The Maple Leafs are bringing back 23 seniors, including quarterback AJ Weller, who was on the Western Big 6 All-First team for his punting acumen. They expect to be better this season, starting tonight against this Chicago area team.

Moline at Glenbard North

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Weber Field, Glenbard North

Last Season: The Moline Maroons ended the 2022 season with a Western Big 6 regular-season title before ultimately losing in 4OT to the Yorkville Foxes 34-31 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Glenbard North Panthers lost four of their first six games and finished with a 4-5 record.

Last meeting: None (first meeting)

Overview: This is the first meeting between the two Illinois teams. The Maroons have 18 seniors coming back, with most replacing the All-Metro first team seniors from a year ago. The Maroons will have a running-back-by-committee, a season after the team’s former main tailback in Riley Fuller rushed for over 1,700 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. As for the Panthers, they have only a handful of seniors, led by running back Lorenzo Filice and wide receiver Patryk Golinski, under longtime head coach Ryan Wilkens.