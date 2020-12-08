What to do if you find a deer you want to keep

Shotgun season is over in Illinois and Iowa’s second season begins this weekend. However, hunters and non-hunters are likely to find injured or deceased deer in the coming weeks from hunting injuries, vehicle collisions, natural injuries and the normal winter die-off.

If you are driving a car and hit a deer, you are allowed to take possession of the deer. In Illinois, the process is pretty simple. You can go online and fill out the application for a salvage permit of the deer-car collision animal. This is for Illinois residents only and must be done within 24 hours of taking possession. In Iowa, a county sheriff can issue the salvage tag. For both states, the person who hit the animal gets first right to claim it, but any bystander can make a claim afterwards. In both states, it is illegal to possess a deer without the salvage tag.

There is no limit to the number of deer that may be possessed under these circumstances. No part of a deer salvaged can be bartered or sold.

If the animal in question is not from a deer collision, then there are a different set of protocols to follow. Illinois law states: