Wieskamp returns to Muscatine girls basketball program

MUSCATINE — Emily Wieskamp might have had opportunities to play professional basketball after she graduated from Western Illinois University.

Or maybe not.

Either way, the only way Wieskamp (nee Clemens) would have considered it is if a women’s pro team magically sprung up in Muscatine.

Muscatine is the only place Wieskamp considered moving back to after her college career finished and she put in a year as a graduate assistant under Western Illinois Leathernecks head coach JD Gravina.

“I never really looked at (playing beyond college),” Wieskamp said. “I was engaged at the time and my husband was getting into P.A. school at St. Ambrose and I wanted to be with him, so I never really looked into (professional) opportunities.

“We’re glad to be back in Muscatine.”

Trying to rattle off most of Wieskamp's college accomplishments on and off the court might leave a person winded, similar to the feeling it must have felt like trying to guard her.

Wieskamp has joined head coach Susan Orvis' staff as an assistant coach this season. The former Muskie suits up for practice almost every day.