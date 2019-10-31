WILTON, Iowa — The Wilton volleyball team entered Thursday night’s Class 2A Region 8 semifinal the clear favorite to move on. The Beavers finished the regular season ranked fourth in Class 2A, and were home for the match.
They just needed to make sure North Cedar didn’t have any tricks up its sleeve.
The Beavers (34-3) did move on in a three-game sweep of the Knights, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21. But getting the win proved a little more difficult than perhaps anticipated.
“(North Cedar) had great swings tonight,” Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. “I felt that our block was not as effective as we’d like it to be. It was a good match, there were great defensive plays. I thought our back row … kept a lot of balls in play.
"I liked our hustle a lot.”
Wilton faces West Branch in a regional final Tuesday at Durant High School.
The Knights (21-20) were not an easy out. Whenever the Beavers appeared to get something going, North Cedar was quick to stop it and hang close enough to create a bit of palpable tension at times in the Wilton gym. The 25-17 score in the second game was also the Beavers’ biggest lead of the night.
In the end, though, Wilton’s duo of Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery, along with their surrounding cast, were able to power through North Cedar’s valiant effort.
“Give credit to North Cedar,” Drake said. “They definitely stepped up from when we saw them at the conference tournament, they took a lot more big swings and Mallory Lange did a great job for us digging those up.”
Drake finished with a game-high 19 kills and five assists, along with three important aces while Caffery notched six kills and 22 assists. Lange added 13 digs.
Wilton’s key players have abundant versatility, but in this one, Caffery settled into the distributor role, setting things up for Drake and company to put it away.
“(Our roles) kind of move around,” Drake said, “against different teams, we’re running different stuff.”
Wilton got out to a 16-11 lead in the first set to force a North Cedar timeout. But the Knights outscored the Beavers 8-4 immediately following it to force the home team to stop play, clinging to a 23-20 lead. A North Cedar kill attempt ended in the net to finish first set, handing Wilton the one-game advantage.
By comparison, the second set was the most one-sided. However, even as the Beavers led from start to finish, there were still moments of uncertainty. Like when the Knights held serve down just 20-17.
Not to be denied, the Beavers found ways to extend leads. In each of the second and third sets, Wilton’s Alexa Garvin scored consecutive aces. The ones in the second were especially important, as they moved the score from 21-17 to 23-17, putting the Beavers on the doorstep of a two-game hold over the Knights.
There was a bit of an odd moment in the third set. With Wilton up 10-8, a ball got stuck in between a ceiling vent and a protective platform during a volley. Players and fans alike were caught off guard by a ball that, for a second, seemed to defy gravity.
After the stoppage, Wilton took the next two points, forcing another North Cedar timeout. Drake scored a couple of aces in a row to increase a four-point lead to six and put Wilton just five away from the finish line. Which it ultimately reached after a kill by Caffery, two from Garvin and a Knight cross-court kill attempt sailed wide to end it.
“North Cedar came in and played an outstanding match,” Grunder said. “They played so much stronger tonight than (in the past).”