WILTON — It is one thing for a team to know its strengths. It is quite another for a team to own an identity.
The Wilton Beavers own their identity.
Defense is the Beavers' calling card.
For Wilton, as will be a theme for Beavers' boys sports, replacing the holes left by the 2019 graduating class will be of paramount importance. It's no small task replacing one of the most successful classes in school history.
Among the departures were four players in Brian Stillman, Jared Townsend, Cory Anderson and Jerome Mays, all of whom were selected to one of the three Class 1A all-state teams.
You probably won't catch the team using that as an excuse at any point.
"Our standards don't change here," head coach Ryan Hetzler said. "That means getting in the weight room and getting after it in the preseason. Our seniors know this, our theme this year is, 'Trust the Process.'"
The Beavers rolled through most of the regular season last year, going 8-1 before a first-round postseason exit courtesy of Pella Christian.
But while some teams may be a little anxious about so many unknowns, Wilton feels confident, maybe even a little dangerous (in a good way) as the season approaches.
The half-empty outlook for Wilton would be to highlight the unknowns. The half-full outlook is to note that a team so unproven doesn't even really know how good it can become.
"It feels great," senior Coy Baker said. "(but) there's a lot of new (aspects)."
Wilton is approaching the season as a glass half-full.
"Right now we're just taking it one day at a time," senior Patrick Barszczewski said. "(The class before us) left us with confidence in what we can do and with our group right now, we might not be the biggest team, but if we have the right attitude and effort, we'll be successful."
Sophomore back Jackson Hull is the top returnee for the Beavers.
Last season, Hull had 17 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. It isn't a lot on first glance, but if Hull can keep within the neighborhood of his current career 5 yards-per-carry mark with an increased workload, Wilton should be productive.
The offensive line could be a big help in that department as well.
"We've got some depth on the O-line," Hetzler said. "We've got some guys who have surprised us up there."
Junior Caleb Sawvell is the top pass-catcher back. Sawvell had a modest two catches for 37 yards in 2018. Now a junior, Sawvell will likely win the starting quarterback spot, taking over over the graduated Jerome Mays.
Barszczewski looks to step in as the major defensive force. Last season, he recorded 21.5 tackles, including three for loss, and 13.5 tackle assists.
"It's pretty awesome that we're seniors now and we have control of our team," Barszczewski said. "We just want to show people what our group can do."
Even with all the roster turnover, Wilton will look to familiar sources, like defense, for its success.
"We've taught these seniors the same way we taught last year's seniors and the senior class before that," Hetzler said, "so they've gotten the same training, the same coaching everyone else has.
"So our expectations are still high for this group."
For the Beavers, that means a return to the playoffs.
"I think our team goal is to make the playoffs," Hetzler said, "(but) that's a long way off."
Still, when asked about team strengths, the Wilton head coach notes qualities over accomplishments.
"Our biggest strength so far is that every kid has been coachable," Hetzler said. "We'll take that any day."