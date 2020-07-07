Wilton native Reifert signs with Milwaukee Brewers

Evan Reifert has achieved his goal of becoming a pro baseball player. Now he’s searching for a new peak to climb.
Reifert, a 2017 Wilton graduate, recently agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent.
“(Milwaukee’s) development system is really good,” said Reifert. “Just going from there, I think that was a big factor, going to a team that knows how to develop their players.”
After spending some time in his hometown, the former Beaver star is set to travel to Milwaukee later this week where he will take a physical and officially put ink to paper on his contract. He’ll also find out more regarding what the organization plans for him including where he’ll be placed in the Brewers’ minor league system.
Regardless of where he starts next season, his college journey has left Reifert well equipped to handle bouncing around the minor leagues as he tries to prove himself.
“I kind of bounced around from school to school, and gained some interest in the draft,” Reifert said. “It’s been crazy … but I’m feeling good about where I stand. Obviously, this year’s draft got shortened to five rounds (because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic). There wasn’t a whole lot I could do there, but the interest level with teams was still there. So now I’m just trying to take that opportunity and run with it.
“The opportunity with the Brewers was too good to pass on.”
The Texas Rangers selected Reifert in the 30th round of the draft after his freshman season at North Iowa Area Community College, but he opted to continue his college career instead. Reifert had arrived at NIACC as the 12th-ranked recruit in Iowa, including fourth among right-handed pitchers.
He cuts an imposing figure on the mound, standing 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds. At pre-draft camp in 2017, Reifert’s fastball was measured in the 90 mph range and that has only increased over the years.
At that workout, he also showcased his overall athleticism, running a 60-yard dash in 6.63 seconds.
In his two seasons at NIACC, he made 22 appearances including nine starts. While playing for the Trojans, his ERA was a humbling 7.16, but he showcased his upside by striking out 77 in just 44 innings of work.
“(Evan) is a very hard-working athlete. He puts in tons of time in the offseason,” said Jake Souhrada, Reifert's high school coach at Wilton. “He’s always doing the extra to get himself ready to play. He’s been putting in time all summer here (in Wilton).
“I’m very happy for him, it’s a great chance for him to go showcase his talents.”
Reifert initially signed to play his junior season with North Carolina and even went through fall scrimmages with the Tar Heels before opting instead to play for Div. II Central Missouri.
His time with the Mules was short, though, with the season canceled after 23 games because of the coronavirus. Central Missouri was in the midst of an exceptional start, sporting a 20-3 overall record and 8-0 mark in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Reifert threw 2.2 innings over four appearances for the Mules, walking five but striking out four and giving up just one hit and a single earned run.
“It’s another chapter in my life. I’m closing the college door where I’ve learned a lot about myself and the game. It’s another step toward my dream of making it to the big leagues,” Reifert said. “It’s been unreal, it’s been a roller coaster, but it’s a dream come true.”
While playing for the Beavers, Reifert went 5-2 over 45.1 innings as a sophomore in 2014, carrying a 2.62 ERA. That improved to a 9-0 record and 1.29 ERA as a junior.
Offense was more of a focus for Reifert as a senior as he hit .454 with an .897 slugging percentage and led the Beavers that year with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. When he was on the mound, Reifert was still effective, posting a 0.72 ERA over 19.1 innings.
The last Wilton player to get draft was Jeremy Weih, who was chosen by the Oakland Athletics in 2006.
Reifert jokes that at just about every point in his baseball travels, he has gotten asked where Wilton is, but he’s proud to have come the town.
“The amount of emotions, you name it, it’s been there,” said Reifert. “I’ve loved everywhere I’ve been. … It’s unreal to think about going through the journey I’ve gone through and getting to this point.”
