Winner's bracket final set at ISC World Tournament
topical alert
FASTPITCH SOFTBALL | ISC WORLD TOURNAMENT

081821-qc-nws-softball-008

Lampliter’s Cris Robertson throws out a Marchio Sausage Co runner at first base during the International Softball Congress World Tournament at Sheridan Meadows Park on Wednesday in Eldridge.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

ELDRIDGE — The New York Gremlins reached the winner's bracket final of the International Softball Congress' World Tournament in dramatic fashion Wednesday night.

Wayne Laulu hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Gremlins past the Hill United Chiefs 6-5 at Sheridan Meadows Sports Complex.

The Gremlins will face the Kitchener Hallman Twins for a trip to the championship game in the 22-team tournament at 8 p.m. Friday. The Hallman Twins beat the Kegel Black Knights of Fargo, N.D., 5-3.

There were two elimination games taking place Thursday night. The AWP Lumberjacks faced off with Kegel and Hills United played the J&B Bombers. Those two winners meet in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday.

The consolation final is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the winner-take-all final at 7 p.m.

The Gremlins, from Clifton, N.Y., have outscored opponents 26-6 in their three games. They hit three home runs in their latest victory, with Laulu going deep twice and Nick Mullins also smacking a long ball.

In the other winner's bracket semifinal, the Hallman Twins used a four-run third inning to seize control. Huemul Mata blasted a home run and Thomas Enkoka delivered a two-run single and Reilly Makea followed with an RBI single.

Mata recorded the pitching win for the Hallman Twins. The ace surrendered three runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out seven.

