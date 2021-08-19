Winner's bracket final set at ISC World Tournament

ELDRIDGE — The New York Gremlins reached the winner's bracket final of the International Softball Congress' World Tournament in dramatic fashion Wednesday night.
Wayne Laulu hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Gremlins past the Hill United Chiefs 6-5 at Sheridan Meadows Sports Complex.
The Gremlins will face the Kitchener Hallman Twins for a trip to the championship game in the 22-team tournament at 8 p.m. Friday. The Hallman Twins beat the Kegel Black Knights of Fargo, N.D., 5-3.
There were two elimination games taking place Thursday night. The AWP Lumberjacks faced off with Kegel and Hills United played the J&B Bombers. Those two winners meet in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday.
The consolation final is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the winner-take-all final at 7 p.m.
The Gremlins, from Clifton, N.Y., have outscored opponents 26-6 in their three games. They hit three home runs in their latest victory, with Laulu going deep twice and Nick Mullins also smacking a long ball.
In the other winner's bracket semifinal, the Hallman Twins used a four-run third inning to seize control. Huemul Mata blasted a home run and Thomas Enkoka delivered a two-run single and Reilly Makea followed with an RBI single.