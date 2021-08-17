Winner's bracket semis set for Wednesday at Sheridan Meadows

ELDRIDGE — There are eight teams still in the hunt for a championship at the International Softball Congress' World Tournament this week at the Sheridan Meadows Sports Complex.
The Hills United Chiefs, New York Gremlins, Kitchener Hallman Twins and Kegel Black Knights are the four teams remaining in the winner's bracket of the 22-team tournament.
Hills United, which has opened with 17-0 and 11-0 victories, faces the N.Y. Gremlins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a winner's bracket semifinal. Hills United, out of Ontario, Canada, won four ISC world titles in 2013, ’14, ’15 and ’17.
The Gremlins, from Clifton, N.Y., have recorded 15-0 and 5-1 wins in the tournament.
Hallman Twins and Kegel Black Knights square off at 8 p.m. in the other winner's bracket semifinal. The Hallman Twins are also out of Ontario, Canada, and the Black Knights reside from Fargo, N.D.
Those two winners meet in the winner's bracket final at 8 p.m. Friday with a trip to Saturday night's championship game at stake.
The consolation bracket features the AWP Lumberjacks (Fairview Heights, Ill.), OMMA Tigres (Midland, Texas), J&B Bombers and the winner of a late game between Circle Tap Dukes and RM Kutz Enterprises.
The tournament wraps up with the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.