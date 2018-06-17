Chasson Randle enters a summer of uncertainty when it comes to his professional basketball career, having just finished a one-year contract with Real Madrid, champion of the EuroLeague.
However, there's no doubt to how he's still received in the Quad-Cities.
Kedric Prince and his KP3 Athletics named its first youth basketball tournament, one with 35 teams from 4th to 9th grade at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, after the former NBA player from Rock Island.
The first Chasson Randle Classic is now in the books.
Randle was on hand at the tournament each day of the weekend set, signing autographs and posing for photographs.
"The idea to name the tournament after him actually came from my daughter, Kennedy," Prince said. "She noticed that Peoria had a tournament named after (Peoria High grad) Shaun Livingston and said, 'Why can't we do that for Chasson, with all of the things he has done for the Quad-Cities?'
"So, I called Chasson, and he was so humble. He says, 'I can't believe you guys are doing this; I don't deserve anything like this.'"
Prince said Randle is not receiving any money for his name being used and is sponsoring a Rock Island youngster who was financially needy to be able to be a part of summer basketball.
"It's amazing to see the tournament and all of the kids," Randle said. "Plus, there is some really good basketball. To have my name on this tournament, I can't put it into words."
In high school, Randle led Rock Island to its only state championship in 2011. He then went to Stanford, where he led the Cardinal to an NIT title in 2012 and to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2014.
He's helped two international teams win titles and has had NBA stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
Randle's future, however, is still murky. He has yet to sign a contract for the 2018-19 season.
"It's something that is going to take time," he said. "I'm hoping to get into a summer league, so we'll see. I haven't signed anything, though.
"Right now it's about finding the right opportunity, both business-wise and basketball-wise. This will be my third year of being a pro, and I've learned a lot. For me, it's about taking everything to the next step."
Randle says playing time will factor into his decision but doesn't have an indication where he might end up.
Randle admits that his lack of playing time in Europe — he averaged 2.6 points and a rebound in 23 games last year — might be a factor in his playing future.
"At the end it was rewarding, that definitely made it worth it," Randle said of winning the title. "To be able to be a part of that championship team, with those I played with, it's something I never took for granted."